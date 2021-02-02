Netenrich Announces Channel Partner Program to Accelerate Transformation of Digital Operations for Managed Service Providers and IT Resellers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a Resolution IntelligenceTM company, today announced the expansion of its global channel ProsperIT Partner Program. The program makes it easy for Value Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), to drive digital transformation for themselves and their customers with less complexity and increased operational efficiencies and profitability.

The past year demonstrated that channel partners and enterprises alike must accelerate digital transformation. Properly transforming IT to deliver smart business outcomes starts with building next-level IT operations capabilities. For channel partners and mid-market enterprises, Netenrich solves their operational challenges by delivering innovative, enterprise-grade solutions to meet their exacting needs and budgets.

The ProsperIT program uniquely positions partners to grow their service offerings and competitive differentiation while increasing recurring, high margin revenues. Netenrich's flagship solution, Resolution Intelligence, accelerates digital IT transformation by driving outcomes across IT operations, cybersecurity, networks, and hybrid/multi-cloud environments (AWS, Azure and Google).

"Netenrich is turning prevailing IT operations on its head," said Raju Chekuri, CEO at Netenrich. "We're at a tipping point where existing processes and infrastructures are in paralysis. Enterprises can't scale fast enough to handle the shift to distributed and complex IT environments and the challenges those environments bring."

"For service providers, they're looking for new ways to deliver modern services and capabilities," Chekuri adds. "Our portfolio of Resolution Intelligence solutions and team of experts gives them exactly what they need. AI and automated-led solutions focused on outcomes that organizations want - better visibility, faster resolution, lower costs, and flexibility to optimize their overall operations."

New and current channel partners can enroll into the ProsperIT Partner Program and take advantage of enhanced sales training, marketing resources, and current promotions through a new partner portal. The program also offers value-added features, support and financial benefits resulting in:

Reducing run costs while bringing the skills, automation, and intelligence needed for the transformation journey

Levelling silos to improve operations with Netenrich's network management , cloud and Intelligent SOC solutions

, and solutions Streamlining services to land, expand and improve service provider's top- and bottom-line results with one strategic partner

Offering choice and flexibility to customers focused on outcomes, buy what they need, when they need it and scale at will

"Netenrich removes the complexities around IT. We're making it easy for channel partners to do business and sell services and solutions to their customers," said Justin Crotty, Senior Vice President of Channels at Netenrich. "We're making significant investments across the board and in our partners to help them accelerate and deliver exceptional value."

The ProsperIT Program expands channel providers' abilities to offer new and differentiated services rapidly. The range of Netenrich solutions and services provides the customization and flexibility to attract new business and upsell to current customers.

The company will feature its recently introduced Intelligent SOC , a SaaS-based integrated solution, providing deep visibility with improved intelligence to identify and resolve potential threats and vulnerabilities. Intelligent SOC is a key layer integrated into Netenrich's innovative Resolution Intelligence platform.

To learn more about ProsperIT Partner Program, visit our channel page.

