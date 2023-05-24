Netenrich Features Resolution Intelligence Cloud at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich , the Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ company, today announced its participation at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit , on June 5-7, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The company invites Summit attendees to learn how its Resolution Intelligence Cloud is building security operations at scale by applying data analytics, machine learning, and automation. The platform aligns operations to risk by providing context and intelligence-driven actions for improved efficiency.

Security professionals can also learn how Netenrich helps enterprises modernize their operations by addressing the key topics discussed at the conference:

Resolution Intelligence Cloud leverages a cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA) framework and unifies security tools and data to work together in an interoperable and open architecture. By removing silos, organizations gain a common operational view of their entire security environment from which to manage, control, and maximize effectiveness. Learn more about CSMA here.

Resolution Intelligence Cloud is mentioned as a representative vendor in a recent Gartner® report, Emerging Tech: Security — Emergence Cycle for Automated Moving Target Defense1 (AMTD). The platform provides several emerging technologies essential to executing a successful AMTD foundation. Download your complimentary report here.

Company representatives will be on hand to meet and discuss your security needs during the Tech Expo at Netenrich booth #503.

Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit

When: June 5-7, 2023

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland

Netenrich Booth #503

Google Chronicle Booth #522

How: Contact Netenrich to schedule a time to speak with Netenrich at the summit.

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and manage risk. Resolution Intelligence Cloud is our native-cloud data analytics platform for enterprises and services providers that need highly scalable, multitenant security operations and/or digital operations management. Resolution Intelligence Cloud transforms security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed service providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale.

