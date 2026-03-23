Netenrich Launches Cyber Risk Operations

A Transformational Shift for Business-First CxOs to Deliver Measurable Security Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leader in outcome-driven security operations, today announced Cyber Risk Operations powered by its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ platform — a new operating model designed for business-first CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs jointly responsible for safeguarding modern enterprises. In an era where adversaries are leveraging GenAI to automate reconnaissance, accelerate exploit development, and increase attack sophistication, yesterday's alert-centric MDR, XDR, and AI-enhanced SOC approaches are no longer sufficient. Cyber Risk Operations replaces reactive monitoring with continuous validation of control efficacy, measurable risk reduction, and real-time situational awareness across the enterprise attack surface — aligning security, technology, and operations around a shared mandate of enterprise resilience.

Netenrich will be highlighting the solution at RSAC 2026 in Booth N-5252 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, from March 23–26, 2026.

"The industry has spent the last decade building 'Alert Factories' that optimize for speed and automation but fail to reduce actual exposure," said Raju Chekuri, CEO of Netenrich. "Innovative CISOs know that green dashboards often mask ghost assets and silent failures. With Cyber Risk Operations, we are moving the market from reactive firefighting to predictive resistance. We aren't just ingesting logs; we are continuously validating the integrity of the entire defense stack to deliver measurable, high-impact risk outcomes that the Board understands."

Transforming Security for the Hostile Environment

Cyber Risk Operations is engineered for the modern hostile environment of ephemeral assets, Shadow IT, and rapid DevOps cycles. By utilizing Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ built on Google SecOps, the solution delivers:

Situational Awareness: Moving beyond generic threat intel ("Rain is coming") to specific risk context ("Your roof has a hole").

Adaptive Defense: Automatically tracking and securing ephemeral assets (containers) that live for minutes, preventing the "Ghost Asset" problem where up to 18% of critical infrastructure goes unmonitored.

Measurable Efficacy Outcomes: shifting metrics from "activity" (tickets closed) to "outcomes" (risk reduction), utilizing the LIC (Likelihood, Impact, Confidence) scoring model.

Customer Validation

Leading enterprises are already leveraging Netenrich to transform their security posture.

Nuvama Group

"We've reached a point where proactive, intelligence-driven security is no longer optional," said Harsh Jha, Chief Technology Officer at Nuvama Group. "Netenrich brought the technical depth and operational clarity we were looking for. By deploying the Resolution Intelligence Cloud as our analytics platform on top of the Google SecOps engine, they provided the data-driven execution and practical solutions required to strengthen our security posture."

Strategic Go-to-Market Partnership

Netenrich is partnering with GuidePoint Security to bring this innovative approach to the broader market.

GuidePoint Security

"Our clients trust us to navigate the complex security market and identify partners that deliver real, measurable value," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships, GuidePoint Security. "This partnership with Netenrich helps us address the complex security challenges our clients face. Together, we can help customers strengthen their security posture, reduce risk, and achieve better business outcomes."

Availability

Cyber Risk Operations is available immediately. To learn more or schedule a Cyber Risk Operations reality check, visit Netenrich at RSAC 2026, Booth N-5252, or visit www.netenrich.com.

About Netenrich

Netenrich is redefining security operations by shifting the focus from "efficiency" (speed) to "efficacy" (comprehensive coverage). Our adaptive Cyber Risk Operations approach empowers business-first CxOs to move beyond the "Illusion of Coverage" provided by traditional tools and achieve true Situational Awareness.

Powered by the Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ platform on Google SecOps, we operationalize our A.C.T. Framework (Attack Surface, Controls, and Threats) to deliver measurable efficacy outcomes across four critical dimensions: filtering Threat noise for relevance, quantifying business Impact, managing Posture drift in real-time, and validating Control health to prevent silent failures.

Netenrich leverages Agentic AI to bridge the gap between risk and operations, accelerating the evolution toward Autonomous Security Operations (ASO) through the Resolution Intelligence Cloud's outcome-driven approach, enabling enterprises to not just feel safe, but to be prepared. Visit our website at: www.netenrich.com.

SOURCE Netenrich