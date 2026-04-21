Netenrich Wins 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Security: Managed Security Service Provider -- North America

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich announced today that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Security: Managed Security Service Provider — North America.

Netenrich was recognized for helping joint customers achieve measurable security outcomes by combining its engineering-led approach to detection, response, and risk prioritization with deep AI and agentic capabilities natively built on Google Cloud. Its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ platform leverages agentic AI to automate complex security workflows, enabling organizations to move beyond alert-driven security toward efficacy-driven, outcome-oriented security operations.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Netenrich a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

"The industry has spent years optimizing for alerts, tools, and headcount — but none of that answers the only question that matters: are enterprises actually reducing risk?" said Raju Chekuri, CEO of Netenrich. "This recognition from Google Cloud reinforces a fundamental shift from reactive security operations to outcome-driven Cyber Risk Operations.

Six years ago, we made a deliberate bet on Google Chronicle, BigQuery, and Vertex AI and our Resolution Intelligence Cloud™, deeply integrated as a Google Cloud ISV, is now helping enterprises move beyond activity metrics to measurable, provable readiness."

What Our Customers Are Saying

"Scaling a global company today requires security built on intelligence, not just alerts," said Brian Spanswick, Chief Information Officer at Cohesity. "Netenrich gives us the data-driven, engineering-led approach we need to prioritize real business risk and build a truly resilient security program."

"Netenrich shares our engineering-centric security vision, and their commitment to agility and data-driven operations aligns perfectly with our own goals," said Andy Nallappan, EVP of Operations and CISO, Cloud Software Group (CSG). "With Netenrich, we're poised to redefine and modernize our entire security strategy."

About Netenrich

Netenrich is redefining security operations by shifting the focus from efficiency to efficacy. Powered by the Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ platform on Google SecOps and the broader Google Cloud stack — including Vertex AI and Gemini — Netenrich delivers measurable outcomes across four critical dimensions: Threat, Impact, Posture, and Control. By leveraging Agentic AI to bridge the gap between risk and operations, Netenrich accelerates the evolution toward Cyber Risk Operations — enabling enterprises to not just feel safe, but to be prepared. Learn more at netenrich.com.

SOURCE Netenrich