Netenrich Presents SANS Webcast: Understanding Your Threat and Attack Surface with Netenrich's Attack Surface Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence® company, today announced an upcoming SANS webcast entitled: "Understanding Your Attack Surface with Netenrich's Attack Surface Intelligence," set for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3:30pm EDT. Matt Bromiley, a SANS digital forensics and incident response instructor, leads an informative discussion with Abhishek Bhuyan, Senior Product Architect at Netenrich.

Security and IT professionals are encouraged to attend and be among the first to receive the newly released SANS whitepaper written by Matt Bromiley. He addresses the daily challenges security teams face of threat and vulnerability scans inability to accurately determine an organization's security risk.

This webcast will cover:

Steps to effectively evaluate your attack surface and discover what attackers see

How to properly examine enterprise exposure and evaluate potential risks

How to apply modern threat assessment and threat intelligence across your operations

See how Netenrich's Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) solution analyzes for deeper threat intelligence and actionable insights

WHAT: Webcast: "Understanding Your Attack Surface with Netenrich's Attack Surface Intelligence; A SANS Spotlight Paper"



WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. PDT)



HOW: Registration is available here



WHO: Matt Bromiley, Digital Forensics and Incident Response Instructor at SANS

Twitter: @_bromiley, LinkedIn profile





Abhishek Bhuyan, Senior Product Architect at Netenrich

Twitter: @abhuyan, LinkedIn profile

