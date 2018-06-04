Netflix Set to Join S&P 100; Twitter to Join S&P 500; REGENXBIO to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 7:
- Netflix Inc. (NASD: NFLX) will replace Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) in the S&P 100, and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) will replace Monsanto in the S&P 500. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is acquiring Monsanto in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASD: RGNX) will replace General Cable Corp. (NYSE: BGC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Prysmian Group is acquiring General Cable in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Netflix, headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies.
Twitter operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Internet Software & Services Sub-Industry index.
REGENXBIO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 100 INDEX – JUNE 7, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Netflix
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Internet & Direct Marketing
Retail
|
DELETED
|
Monsanto
|
Materials
|
Fertilizers & Agricultural
Chemicals
|
S&P MIDCAP 500 INDEX – JUNE 7, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
|
Information Technology
|
Internet Software & Services
|
DELETED
|
Monsanto
|
Materials
|
Fertilizers & Agricultural
Chemicals
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 7, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
REGENXBIO
|
Health Care
|
Biotechnology
|
DELETED
|
General Cable
|
Industrial
|
Electrical Components &
Equipment
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-set-to-join-sp-100-twitter-to-join-sp-500-regenxbio-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300659480.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article