Netflix Set to Join S&P 100; Twitter to Join S&P 500; REGENXBIO to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Netflix Inc. (NASD: NFLX) will replace Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) in the S&P 100, and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) will replace Monsanto in the S&P 500. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is acquiring Monsanto in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASD: RGNX) will replace General Cable Corp. (NYSE: BGC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Prysmian Group is acquiring General Cable in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Netflix, headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies.

Twitter operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Internet Software & Services Sub-Industry index.

REGENXBIO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 100 INDEX – JUNE 7, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Netflix Consumer Discretionary Internet & Direct Marketing Retail DELETED Monsanto Materials Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

S&P MIDCAP 500 INDEX – JUNE 7, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Twitter Information Technology Internet Software & Services DELETED Monsanto Materials Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 7, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED REGENXBIO Health Care Biotechnology DELETED General Cable Industrial Electrical Components & Equipment

