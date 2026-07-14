Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Star and Blindness Consultant Visit Wayfinder Family Services

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services recently welcomed Miyako, who plays blind earthbender Toph Beifong in Season 2 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Joe Strechay, the series' blindness consultant, to its Los Angeles campus. They delivered a donated Funko Pop figurine signed by cast, producers and other members of the show and toured its Davidson Program for Independence, a comprehensive residential rehabilitation program for adults who are blind or visually impaired.

Wayfinder's immersive residential programs provide adults ages 18 and older with training in Braille, orientation and mobility, assistive technology and independent living skills. The programs empower graduates to live and work with greater independence in their homes, workplaces and communities. Wayfinder has programs located in Los Angeles (Davidson Program for Independence) and Sacramento (Hatlen Center) and accepts referrals through the California Department of Rehabilitation.

The visit celebrated inclusion and empowerment for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Strechay worked alongside Miyako throughout every scene and rehearsal for Avatar: The Last Airbender to ensure Toph's blindness was portrayed with authenticity. "I am part of the greater blindness community and that brings a responsibility to lift us up," Strechay has said.

"We are grateful to Joe, Miyako, Netflix and the entire Avatar: The Last Airbender cast and crew for celebrating Wayfinder and individuals who are visually impaired," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer.

To learn more or inquire about enrollment, fill out a inquiry form or call (323) 543-1306.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families through child welfare programs, including foster care and adoption; vision impairment and disability programs and medical and mental health programs.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services