NETMARBLE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRE-DOWNLOAD FOR ITS NEW METAVERSE BOARD GAME META WORLD: MY CITY

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced that pre-download for Meta World: My City, a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection, will start on April 18 4 p.m. PDT. Players can pre-download the game by visiting Google Play and App Store starting April 18 4 p.m. PDT ahead of the game's official launch on April 18 8 p.m. PDT.

Source: Netmarble

Special pre-registration events are also currently taking place in anticipation of the game's launch. Players can pre-register and secure special in-game items by visiting official website , Google Play , and App Store .

Pre-registration on Google Play or App Store will provide in-game items such as Epic Character Summon Ticket, an Avatar Costume Set, Gold, a Seulgi Character Card, and more.

Selected participants who post content about the pre-registration or retweet the official announcement with the hashtag #MetaWorld on Facebook or Twitter will acquire the Epic Character Card (Beatrice), Epic Character Summon Ticket, and Diamonds.

Various events that provide myriads of rewards will be held upon launch. Plenty of rewards like virtual real-estate of Meta World including Arcade Game Center Structure Item will be given to players at the top of the board game ranking. In addition, everyday an Epic Character Summon Ticket will be provided to players who check-in for seven days. Players will also have the chance to earn in-game items like Gold, Diamonds and Champions League Tickets through the Special Fortune Wheel.

Meta World: My City is the sequel to the highly popular game Let's Get Rich, which attracted over 200 million players around the world. The game features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual lands and buildings in the metaverse that are based on real world locations like New York City. Netmarble plans to further develop Meta World: My City to be a platform where players will be able to actively interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world. The game will be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World: My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com/en

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena.

