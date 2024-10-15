NETRIO and SUCCESS Computer Consulting Join Forces to Create Full-service North America MSP for Small and Mid-Market Businesses

Combined company to help organizations optimize and modernize their IT infrastructure to gain a competitive edge

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NETRIO, an IT managed services and solution provider, and SUCCESS Computer Consulting, a Minneapolis-based managed services and security firm, today announced they are joining forces to create one of the largest full-service IT managed service providers (MSPs) in North America focused on serving small to mid-market businesses.

The new, unified organization brings together two industry leaders with more than 50 years of combined experience in managed infrastructure, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud services. The company will leverage the strengths of both organizations to deliver enhanced technology solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth for their clients, while also reducing costs and cybersecurity risks.

"Bringing together these two highly respected companies is an important next step in our mission to transform how small to mid-market organizations leverage technology to thrive in today's digital marketplace," said Mike Cromwell, Chief Revenue Officer at NETRIO. "By unifying our complementary technology expertise and capabilities, as well as our shared commitment to delivering a great customer experience, we're creating an even stronger partner for our customers as they look to modernize and compete effectively."

Serving a customer base that spans North America, the combined MSP will maintain a strong focus on providing expertise and resources to support clients' digital transformation initiatives. Specific technology offerings will include:

Managed IT Services, including networking and connectivity, hardware and software as a service, and Microsoft 365 and Office support.

Managed Cybersecurity, including fractional vCISO support, endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed detection and response (MDR) and security operations center (SOC).

Cloud Services, including managed cloud, migration, and disaster recovery.

"In today's technology landscape, businesses face a wide range of platform choices across cloud, security, and productivity solutions," said Brandon Nohr, Chief Technology Officer at SUCCESS. "By joining forces with NETRIO, we're creating an organization with the depth of expertise to help customers navigate these complex decisions and implement the right platforms to meet their specific needs. Our combined knowledge, experience and talent will enable us to serve as a trusted advisor to our clients, helping them make strategic technology investments that drive real business value."

FOCUS Investment Banking served as financial advisor to SUCCESS Computer Consulting, and Q Advisors served as financial advisor to NETRIO on this transaction.

About NETRIO

NETRIO is one of North America's fastest-growing full-service MSPs exclusively serving the IT demands of small to mid-market organizations. Since 2003, NETRIO has simplified technology management complexities, helping organizations drive innovation, efficiency and growth through managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions and cloud services. The company delivers enterprise-grade IT solutions across highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare and retail. Combining more than 20 years of experience with innovative technologies, NETRIO enables clients to maximize technology investments while reducing costs. For more information, visit netrio.com.

About SUCCESS Computer Consulting

SUCCESS Computer Consulting is a leader in managed IT and security services for small and medium-sized businesses in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding Twin Cities Metro area. The company has more than 30 years of experience and focuses on three main service areas: managed IT, cybersecurity and Microsoft 365. Its mission is to help clients understand how technology can work for them. For more information, visit successcomputerconsulting.com.

