NETRIO and SUCCESS Computer Consulting Name David Spinola as Chief Financial Officer and Mike Cromwell as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Technology Executives to Drive Financial Strategy and Revenue Growth for Expanding Managed Services Provider

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NETRIO and SUCCESS Computer Consulting today announced the appointments of David Spinola as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mike Cromwell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These appointments come at a critical time as the newly merged organization continues to expand its portfolio and integrate its operations nationally.

"The addition of David and Mike to our executive team comes at an important moment for our company," said Mark Clayman, CEO. "We recently completed the acquisition of PCA Technology Group and are actively integrating all three businesses at every level. This includes all aspects of our organization from go-to-market to delivery to support functions that will help establish a platform for the company. Having the experience and knowledge of seasoned leaders like David and Mike on board will help us grow and operate more efficiently as a single, unified organization."

David Spinola recently joined the company as CFO and will oversee its financial strategy, focusing on planning, risk management, and strategic initiatives to support continued growth and market expansion. He has extensive experience in investment banking, private equity, and operational leadership roles. Prior to NETRIO, Spinola served as the President and CFO of SproutLoud Media Networks, and earlier in his career was a Partner at Millpond Equity Partners and CFO at Academy Medical.

"I look forward to the opportunity to implement a robust financial strategy that supports our growth trajectory and creates a foundation for operational efficiency across the organization," said David Spinola. "By applying a data-driven mindset to strategic goals, I aim to drive value for our stakeholders, clients and employees as we integrate and expand our capabilities."

Mike Cromwell, as Chief Revenue Officer, will be responsible for leading the organization's revenue and growth initiatives. With 32 years of technology sales and leadership experience, Cromwell will drive strategic alignment across sales and marketing. His key objectives include market expansion, building a unified sales team, overseeing strategic partnerships, and capitalizing on growing demand for managed service provider services.

Prior to NETRIO, Cromwell was the Founder & Managing Partner of EagleTEQ Advisors, served on the Board of Directors of Magna5, and held executive leadership positions at XO Communications, Global Crossing and Frontier Communications.

"In this dynamic market, our priority is to create a seamless and unified approach to delivering value to our clients through strong partnerships and a cohesive strategy," said Mike Cromwell. "I look forward to developing a high-performing team that capitalizes on market opportunities and builds on the momentum of our expanded services portfolio."

Both Spinola and Cromwell will report directly to CEO Mark Clayman and work closely with the executive leadership team to advance the company's mission of simplifying technology management for small to mid-market organizations.

About NETRIO

NETRIO is one of North America's fastest-growing full-service MSPs exclusively serving the IT demands of small to mid-market organizations. Since 2003, NETRIO has simplified technology management complexities, helping organizations drive innovation, efficiency and growth through managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions and cloud services. The company delivers enterprise-grade IT solutions across highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare and retail. Combining more than 20 years of experience with innovative technologies, NETRIO enables clients to maximize technology investments while reducing costs. For more information, visit netrio.com.

About SUCCESS Computer Consulting

SUCCESS Computer Consulting is a leader in managed IT and security services for small and mid-sized businesses in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding Twin Cities Metro area. The company has more than 30 years of experience and focuses on three main service areas: managed IT, cybersecurity and Microsoft 365. Its mission is to help clients understand how technology can work for them. For more information, visit successcomputerconsulting.com.

About PCA Technology Group

PCA has been providing IT services to small and mid-sized businesses in Western New York since 1989. With a focus on custom application development and managed services, PCA has built a reputation for becoming an extension of its clients' teams and supporting their unique technology needs. For more information, visit PCATG.com.

