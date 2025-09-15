Netrio Appoints Elizabeth "Tibby" Fogarty as General Counsel and Pete Salamanca as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Executives Join Leadership Team to Support Legal, Personnel, Operations, and Strategic Growth of Expanding Global MSP

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced the appointments of Elizabeth "Tibby" Fogarty as General Counsel and Pete Salamanca as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The two executives bring decades of legal, personnel, operational, and technology leadership experience to Netrio as the company continues to scale operations, integrate recent acquisitions, and expand its capabilities globally.

Tibby Fogarty has served as executive legal counsel across private equity-backed technology companies, venture-backed startups, law firms, and academia. Her deep legal expertise spans international and U.S. law, M&A transactions, investor relations, corporate tax, commercial contracts, security and privacy, labor and employment, IP portfolio management, and global compliance. As General Counsel, Tibby will lead both the legal and human resources functions and provide strategic counsel to Netrio's executive team.

As Chief Operating Officer, Pete Salamanca will oversee Netrio's service delivery and business operations. Pete brings more than two decades of experience in infrastructure, automation, and cloud operations. He previously served as COO of Navisite, where he led global operations and governance initiatives to support business growth and ensure a world-class customer experience. Pete has also held senior leadership roles at Apps Associates and other IT service providers, where he built high-performing teams and drove operational excellence.

"As we continue to grow, both organically and through acquisition, building and maintaining a strong operational foundation, one rooted in delivering an exceptional customer experience, is essential," said Gina Murphy, President and Chief Transformation Officer of Netrio. "This is where Tibby and Pete will play a pivotal role. They bring proven leadership, strong industry experience, and a commitment to excellence that will help drive us to our next phase of growth."



Tibby will report to Mark Clayman, CEO of Netrio, and Pete will report to Gina, with both supporting the company's mission of simplifying technology management for small- and mid-market enterprises across North America and beyond.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments. Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas and Belfast, Northern Ireland, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information on Netrio, visit www.netrio.com.

