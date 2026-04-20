Netrio Appoints Erin Holt as Vice President of Human Resources

Experienced HR Leader to Strengthen Culture, Talent Development and Organizational Effectiveness Across Growing Global MSP

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) helping mid-market enterprises modernize and secure their IT environments, today announced the appointment of Erin Holt as Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Holt will lead the company's HR strategy with a focus on enhancing employee experience, strengthening organizational effectiveness, and aligning talent initiatives with the company's long-term business objectives.

Holt brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience across high-growth, service-oriented organizations. Most recently, she served as VP of Human Resources at Health Plans, Inc. (HPI), where she scaled the HR function, led talent acquisition and development initiatives, and supported executive leadership through periods of organizational change and growth. Before that, she held VP and Director-level HR roles at Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, steering the company through mergers, ownership transitions, and other strategic milestones.

"Erin brings a people-first approach that aligns closely with our culture and our goals as a growing organization," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Netrio. "Her experience building teams and developing scalable HR programs will be critical as we continue to evolve and strive to deliver a consistent experience for our employees worldwide."

Holt's experience spans talent acquisition, leadership development, workforce planning, compliance, and change management, including leading HR initiatives tied to mergers, acquisitions, and organizational transformation. In her role at Netrio, Holt will focus on advancing the company's people strategy, including strengthening employee engagement and developing high-impact training and development programs, particularly in fast-emerging areas like AI. She will also play a key role in helping Netrio attract and retain talent globally, while maintaining a customer-focused culture.

"I'm excited to join Netrio at a time of continued growth and transformation," said Holt. "The company's commitment to its people, customers, and partners is clear, and I look forward to building on that foundation. By creating an environment where employees can grow, contribute, and deliver meaningful results, we can help the company become a true global player in the MSP market."

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT MSP changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

SOURCE Netrio