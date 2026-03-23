Netrio Launches the NetrioNow Mobile App to Bring Service Visibility and Ease of Support to MSP Customers Anywhere

Purpose-built app gives customers on-the-go access to tickets, notifications and updates, enhancing responsiveness and productivity

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced the NetrioNow mobile app, extending the company's service delivery platform to mobile devices so customers can access critical support information from anywhere. The free app complements the NetrioNow experience with a streamlined, easy-to-use interface that improves speed and flexibility for busy IT teams.

"NetrioNow on mobile is about meeting customers where they are," said Gina Murphy, President and Chief Transformation Officer of Netrio. "By bringing core support workflows to the mobile device, we're accelerating information flow, improving time to resolution and giving customers confidence that they have real-time visibility to critical information that matters most – whether they're in the office or on the road."

Built to enhance productivity without unnecessary complexity, the app focuses on the tasks customers use most frequently. Users can submit and track support tickets anytime, follow updates in a chat-style view, and use a built-in service catalog that speeds up common requests and reduces errors. Automated fulfillment for routine actions shortens wait times, while an intuitive design keeps essential tools a tap away.

NetrioNow is a human-led, AI-powered service delivery platform developed specifically for the MSP market. It empowers customers to simplify IT operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and make faster, smarter decisions. The platform combines live dashboards, comprehensive risk registers, and full audit trails with a proprietary automation engine to accelerate resolution and reduce manual effort. The result is greater efficiency and an improved self-service experience for mid-market enterprises.

The mobile release reflects Netrio's broader strategy to empower customers with flexible, intuitive tools and to extend NetrioNow's real-time transparency beyond the desktop – complementing the platform's live dashboards, risk registers and full audit trails.

NetrioNow mobile is available for iOS and Android. For more information, contact Netrio at [email protected] or your Customer Success Manager.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments. Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas and Belfast, Northern Ireland, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

SOURCE Netrio