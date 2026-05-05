Netrio Launches AI Advisory and Transformation Practice to Help Mid-Market Enterprises Move from AI Experimentation to Tangible Business Value

New offering combines AI strategy, governance and deployment to reduce risk and accelerate adoption; Al Calabrese named Vice President of AI Services

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) helping mid-market enterprises modernize and secure their IT environments, today announced a new AI advisory and transformation practice designed to help organizations with AI evaluation, strategy, governance, deployment, and adoption. The new offering enables customers to move from fragmented experimentation to structured, scalable AI capabilities aligned with business goals.

Despite significant investment and interest in AI, many organizations struggle to realize measurable value and identify and structure shadow AI efforts into a common corporate goal. Industry analysts estimate that most AI initiatives fail to move beyond pilot phases, often due to a lack of governance, unclear use cases, and disconnected deployment strategies. Within the mid-market, many companies lack the policy frameworks, risk controls, and operating models needed to adopt AI in a secure and sustainable way.

Netrio's AI advisory and transformation services address these challenges through a comprehensive approach that connects strategy, security, and execution. The services portfolio includes:

AI Readiness, Governance and Security – Assesses current AI usage, identifies "shadow AI," and establishes policy, risk controls, and governance frameworks, giving organizations a clear and secure foundation for adoption.

– Assesses current AI usage, identifies "shadow AI," and establishes policy, risk controls, and governance frameworks, giving organizations a clear and secure foundation for adoption. AI Strategy and Roadmap – Aligns AI initiatives with business objectives by prioritizing use cases, defining a phased roadmap, and providing an actionable plan for investment and execution.

– Aligns AI initiatives with business objectives by prioritizing use cases, defining a phased roadmap, and providing an actionable plan for investment and execution. AI Platform Deployment and Integration – Supports the secure rollout of AI platforms and integrates them into real business workflows, ensuring scalability, proper access controls, and long-term operational support.

– Supports the secure rollout of AI platforms and integrates them into real business workflows, ensuring scalability, proper access controls, and long-term operational support. AI Enablement, Adoption and Ongoing Support – Drives user adoption through training, playbooks, and ongoing optimization, helping organizations move from pilot programs to sustained, measurable business value.

Together, these services provide a structured path for organizations to move beyond experimentation, deploy AI responsibly, and generate meaningful outcomes across the business.

"AI has enormous potential, but most organizations are still in the early stages of figuring out how to apply it in a meaningful way," said Gina Murphy, President and Chief Transformation Officer of Netrio. "Mid-market enterprises need a practical, governed path forward - one that connects strategy to execution and delivers measurable outcomes. Our AI advisory and transformation services are designed to help customers move beyond experimentation and build real, lasting AI capabilities that support their business objectives."

As part of this launch, Netrio has named Al Calabrese Vice President of AI Services. Al will lead the delivery and evolution of Netrio's AI services portfolio, partnering with customers to develop and execute AI strategies that drive real operational and business outcomes. He brings deep experience in technology consulting and transformation, with prior leadership roles at Accenture, Navisite, and Velocity Technology Solutions.

"AI is at the top of every customer's agenda but turning that priority into measurable business value is where most organizations get stuck," Calabrese said. "Netrio is uniquely positioned to close that gap, bringing together strategy, security, and execution to build AI systems that are ready for production. I'm excited to lead this effort and help drive the next chapter of growth for Netrio."

For more information about Netrio's AI advisory and transformation services, visit www.netrio.com.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, AI, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

SOURCE Netrio