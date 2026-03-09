Netrio Appoints Kevin Charest as Vice President of Cyber Governance Services

Seasoned Cybersecurity Expert to Lead Expansion of Netrio's AI-Driven Security Services, Strengthening Protection for Mid-Market and Enterprise Customers

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) helping mid-market enterprises modernize and secure their IT environments, today announced the appointment of Kevin Charest as Vice President of Cyber Governance Services. In this newly expanded leadership role, Charest will lead Netrio's cybersecurity strategy, innovation, and delivery across its global portfolio, further enhancing the company's ability to help mid-market and enterprise customers protect their most critical assets.

Charest brings more than three decades of cybersecurity experience spanning the public and private sectors. He has held senior cybersecurity leadership positions at major organizations, including serving as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of IT Infrastructure for a Fortune-level enterprise, and as Chief Information Security Officer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale cybersecurity programs, overseen enterprise risk and compliance initiatives, and defined strategic threat detection and mitigation frameworks across complex, distributed environments. He holds a Ph.D. in Cybersecurity, an MBA, and a bachelor's degree in computer science, and is a veteran of both the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.

"Kevin's depth of experience and leadership in cybersecurity are unmatched, and his appointment underscores our commitment to delivering world-class security services for our customers," said Gina Murphy, President and Chief Transformation Officer of Netrio. "As threats continue to evolve and security demands grow, Kevin's strategic vision and operational expertise will be instrumental in elevating our cybersecurity capabilities and helping our customers stay secure, compliant, and resilient."

Charest will oversee the continued expansion of Netrio's cybersecurity services portfolio, integration of advanced security frameworks, and development of strategic partner alliances in security technology. He will also work closely with product and engineering teams to enhance Netrio's AI-driven cybersecurity offerings and integrate proactive risk management and threat intelligence into the company's human-led, AI-powered service delivery model.

"I'm excited to join Netrio at this pivotal moment in cybersecurity innovation," said Charest. "Organizations of all sizes face an increasingly complex threat landscape, and integrating strategic security practices with intelligent automation is critical. I look forward to leading the Netrio cybersecurity team to deliver comprehensive, customer-centric solutions that empower businesses to defend and thrive."

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

