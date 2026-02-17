Netrio Expands Belfast Office to Further International Growth

Expanded presence enables additional scale to Netrio's 24x7x365 support and delivery organization for mid-market enterprises

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced the expansion of its Belfast, Northern Ireland office, continuing the company's international growth and strengthening its global service delivery and technology operations. Located at The Kelvin in Belfast, the new office expands workspace for existing employees while accommodating future growth as Netrio looks to hire additional local talent for technical, development and business operation roles.

The new facility will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, February 17, during an event attended by Netrio executive leadership, including Chief Executive Officer Mark Clayman and President and Chief Transformation Officer Gina Murphy. James Applegate, the U.S. Consul General in Belfast, will also be in attendance.

"Expanding our Belfast office represents continued investment in a region vital to our global operations," said Murphy. "As we scale our international footprint across the U.S., U.K., and India, Belfast remains a strategic hub for our technology and service delivery teams. This new space allows us to better support our people, customers and partners."

Netrio's presence in Belfast originated with the company's acquisition of Agio, a New York City-based managed service provider, in May 2025. Agio established its Belfast office in 2020, and the local team plays a pivotal role in the ongoing development and support of NetrioNow, Netrio's AI-powered service delivery platform designed to modernize how managed services are delivered to mid-market enterprises. Belfast's strong technology ecosystem, access to highly skilled talent, and proximity to leading universities make it an essential location for the company's continued innovation and growth.

Earlier this year, Netrio also announced the opening of a new office in Pune, India, further expanding its global delivery model and reinforcing the company's commitment to providing 24x7 support for customers worldwide.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure, and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity, and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

