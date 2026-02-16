Netrio Named to CRN's MSP 500 List For 2026

Netrio also recognized in the Elite 150 category for driving innovation and elevating the customer experience for mid-market enterprises

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) delivering AI-powered IT and cybersecurity services to mid-market enterprises, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Netrio was recognized in the Elite 150 category for its delivery of comprehensive, end-to-end managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity, and application development services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Over the past year, Netrio has expanded its global footprint across the U.S., U.K., and India, strengthened its customer experience organization, and launched NetrioNow® – a unified, AI-powered service delivery platform that enhances transparency, accelerates resolution times, and enables proactive cybersecurity governance. By combining strategic advisory services with scalable 24x7 support and automation-driven operations, Netrio continues to help organizations modernize their technology environments while improving efficiency, security, and long-term business outcomes.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like – helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"We are honored to be named among CRN's Elite 150," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Netrio. "This recognition reflects our team's commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable managed services and to continuously evolving how we support our customers. As technology environments grow more complex, our focus remains on combining deep expertise with intelligent automation to help organizations operate more efficiently, strengthen cybersecurity, and confidently pursue growth."

The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Netrio