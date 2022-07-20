NetRoadshow Leverages BillingPlatform to Power Usage-Based Billing Processes

Best-of-breed billing and monetization platform seamlessly integrated with NetSuite provides scalable solution to deliver flexible pricing models to global investment banking community

DENVER, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced NetRoadshow, a premier provider of internet roadshows to the global investment banking community, has selected BillingPlatform as its billing provider of choice. NetRoadshow will use BillingPlatform to process customer usage data in real-time to deliver timely, accurate billing and invoicing to customers as well as streamline overall revenue operations. NetRoadshow will be leveraging BillingPlatform's NetSuite Connector to transmit data bi-directionally with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to manage accounts receivable and revenue recognition.

Founded in 1997, NetRoadshow is the trusted name in providing U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) compliant online solutions for the global investment banking community. NetRoadshow's proprietary online roadshow offering, data room services and secure document distribution system provide its investment banking customers with cost-effective solutions for reaching a wider audience of potential investors. The company has hosted tens of thousands of equity and debt capital markets transactions, including 98 percent of the world's IPOs, and has become the primary electronic roadshow platform for all major banking jurisdictions across the Americas, Europe, The Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

While NetRoadshow has always been used as a complement to in-person investor roadshows, the last year has seen a significant increase in overall demand for secure on-line services and virtual program support. Based on this increased demand, NetRoadshow needed a better way to automate the processing of billing data from their electronic roadshow platform with their conference call data. The company also needed flexibility in pricing for its clients, including the use of formula-based pricing (the dynamic pricing of products based on multiple conditions or attributes) and a faster way to calculate invoices to meet customer service-level agreements. By moving to BillingPlatform, NetRoadshow will be able to automate their entire lead-to-revenue process helping to ensure billing accuracy as well as provide support for custom pricing models. In addition, with the NetSuite Connector, NetRoadshow will be able to connect its conference calling system records with the core NetRoadshow billings to ensure a bi-directional flow of data to speed up invoicing.

"Because each investment bank tracks data differently, we required a solution that would be flexible enough to support the specific billing requirements we have for each of our clients, and BillingPlatform solves this difficult challenge for us," said Cheryl Drust, Director of Finance at NetRoadshow. "The integration with NetSuite is also essential because it allows us to extend our ERP investment by completely automating our end-to-end billing process, allowing us to decrease error rates, more rapidly send out invoices and help us easily scale the business as we continue to grow."

BillingPlatform offers industry leading cloud-based software solutions that enables investment banking and financial technology companies like NetRoadshow to automate and integrate their entire billing and monetization processes through an innovative and flexible architecture. BillingCloud provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, usage or dynamic-based pricing.

"NetRoadshow is leading the way in compliant, online communication services and tools for the financial services industry, and we are thrilled to help the company streamline their revenue operations, grow their business and better serve their investment banking customers," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "The selection also pinpoints how effective our solutions are when it comes to solving the complex needs of financial services companies by automating the entire billing process from quote to cash."

