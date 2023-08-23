Netskope Achieves AWS Security Competency Status for Infrastructure Protection

Demonstrates deep technical expertise with security in AWS and proven success securing customer cloud journeys

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Infrastructure Protection category. As a widely recognized industry leader in secure access service edge (SASE), Security Service Edge (SSE), and modern connectivity and performance, Netskope works with AWS and other cloud providers to secure and optimize the most demanding cloud-first environments. Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Netskope as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that meets rigorous security specifications on AWS. In addition, Netskope was recently recognized as a "finalist" for the AWS US Rising Star Partner of the Year at this year's AWS New York Partner Summit.

With the rapid migration of critical workloads to the cloud, the increase in the hybrid workforce, and today's complex cybersecurity landscape, the need for robust cloud security solutions is more critical than ever before. Netskope has helped thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, improve their security posture. Netskope helps customers address AWS's shared responsibility model of cloud security for several important use cases:

Provide secure remote access to private applications on AWS - Remote and hybrid workers need to access business-critical applications from anywhere. Netskope Private Access (NPA), Netskope's zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution, provides secure, granular access based on adaptive trust principles. This means that users can only access the applications and resources they need when they need them. NPA also improves security by replacing outdated VPN gateways and concentrators that expose their IP addresses to the public internet. Private resources are not visible on the public internet and are shielded from attackers.

- Remote and hybrid workers need to access business-critical applications from anywhere. Netskope Private Access (NPA), Netskope's solution, provides secure, granular access based on adaptive trust principles. This means that users can only access the applications and resources they need when they need them. NPA also improves security by replacing outdated VPN gateways and concentrators that expose their IP addresses to the public internet. Private resources are not visible on the public internet and are shielded from attackers. Discover shadow IT and block data exfiltration and threats - Netskope can act in real-time to block movement of sensitive data, threats, unauthorized users, and access to rogue accounts. Netskope Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Inline monitors traffic to and from AWS resources and applications to expose suspicious or malicious activity. Netskope's Zero Trust Engine decodes activities in real-time to place activity-level restrictions on users, groups, and organizational units across more than 270 AWS services. Netskope's Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (SWG) blocks malware, detects advanced threats, and controls cloud apps and services for users located anywhere, using any device.

- Netskope can act in real-time to block movement of sensitive data, threats, unauthorized users, and access to rogue accounts. Netskope Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Inline monitors traffic to and from AWS resources and applications to expose suspicious or malicious activity. Netskope's decodes activities in real-time to place activity-level restrictions on users, groups, and organizational units across more than 270 AWS services. Netskope's Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (SWG) blocks malware, detects advanced threats, and controls cloud apps and services for users located anywhere, using any device. Discover sensitive data and malware in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) - Netskope CASB API scans Amazon S3 buckets to identify sensitive data and protect it from misuse. It also discovers malware and generates alerts to help prevent threats from spreading.

- Netskope CASB API scans Amazon S3 buckets to identify sensitive data and protect it from misuse. It also discovers malware and generates alerts to help prevent threats from spreading. Extensive integrations provide visibility and information sharing across cloud and hybrid environments - Netskope integrates with a variety of AWS services including AWS CloudTrail , AWS CloudTrail Lake , Amazon Security Lake , Amazon S3 , and Amazon GuardDuty to share logs, alerts, events, and threat information. Netskope Cloud Exchange (CE) offers a wide variety of plug-ins and modules to facilitate exchange of information between cloud services, security tools, and data lakes, and automate remediation. CE can be deployed on Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) using AWS Fargate . Netskope also integrates with AWS Control Tower for customers needing automated deployment and consistent security policy across multi-account AWS customer environments.

"We are thrilled to achieve the AWS Security Competency in the Infrastructure Protection category, as it highlights our ongoing commitment to help organizations provide secure access to applications and resources, protect data, and reduce risk in the cloud," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President, Business Development and Technology Alliances, Netskope. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to AWS customers through our team's hard work and dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions that address the evolving challenges of secure cloud adoption."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information about purchasing Netskope products, please see Netskope's AWS Marketplace listings or its solutions for AWS webpage.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope