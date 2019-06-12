Netskope Enhances Partner Program with "Preferred Service Provider" Tier, New Upsell and Renewal Benefits To Further Global Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leader in cloud security , today announced the expansion of its global partner program, with new programs and benefits designed to support the ongoing rapid growth of the award-winning Netskope ONECloud cloud security offering to market. Led by industry veteran Dave Rogers, Netskope's enhanced channel program will provide trusted resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers, distributors and technical alliance partners with technical training and certification, as well as new incentives to reach an expanded, global market.

The "Preferred Service Provider" program creates a new class of Netskope partners that are well-trained and certified to provide high-margin deployment and other cloud and web security-focused professional services. The foundation partners will help Netskope keep up with a steep increase in demand for large-scale enterprise deployments.

"As digital transformation sweeps the enterprise, businesses are looking for guidance in developing a cloud-based organization that is perimeterless, compliant and secure," said Dave Rogers, VP Channel Sales, Netskope. "Channel partners working with Netskope have been at the forefront of providing the best services and support to customers struggling to make this transition. Our expanded channel program will ensure that all partners are armed with the latest tools and resources to help their clients succeed, and, as a channel-focused organization, we are committed to providing the most high-touch experience for the partners we engage with."

Dave Rogers leads channel sales for Netskope, bringing over 20 years of experience leading global transformation strategies focused on information security, cloud, application development, and consulting. Prior to joining Netskope, Dave led cloud security business development for Optiv, a top security systems integrator. Before that, Dave spent nearly 15 years in leadership roles at EMC — including leading the North America partner organization.

"Digital transformation and the rapid increase in the adoption of cloud computing has prompted enterprises to seek more operational efficiencies across their security stack," said Joseph Nocera, Principal, Cybersecurity and Privacy, PwC US. "The Netskope ONECloud platform reduces complexity and enables companies to execute their digital transformation strategies securely to ensure adequate protection now and in the future."

Netskope also announced today a new benefit for its resellers: increased profit margins and incentives for driving upsell and renewal opportunities, even where Netskope drove the initial sale and transacted the business through a reseller.

"Pervasive enterprise digital transformation efforts are dramatically expanding the attack surface, but many organizations are failing to transform their cybersecurity approaches to keep pace and are having difficulty supporting continuously evolving business models," said Chris Stolley, senior vice president, partner alliances for Optiv. "By combining the actionable security insights and intelligence provided by technologies such as Netskope with Optiv's end-to-end cybersecurity services, we can help clients align to new business models, enabling them to reduce enterprise risk and realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs."

Netskope's patented Cloud XD technology is designed for organizations looking to eliminate blind spots and target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. By leveraging a proprietary all-mode traffic steering technology, Netskope provides 100 percent coverage for users on premises, mobile and remote.

With over 500 partners globally, more than 75% of Netskope's business is now conducted through the channel.

To learn more about the Netskope Partner Program, please visit: https://partners.netskope.com/

About Netskope

Netskope is the leader in cloud security. We help the world's largest organizations take full advantage of the cloud and web without sacrificing security. Our patented Cloud XD technology eliminates blind spots by going deeper than any other security provider to quickly target and control activities across thousands of cloud services and millions of websites. With full control through one cloud-native interface, our customers benefit from 360-degree data protection that guards data everywhere and advanced threat protection that stops elusive attacks. Netskope — smart cloud security.

