Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Fifth Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader , today announced that for the fifth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 ranking, Netskope ranked #27, rising 21 spots from last year's placement. Netskope's approach to SASE and Zero Trust cloud architecture has seen rapid adoption by enterprises and governments all over the world, and has been repeatedly recognized by analysts and customers for its strengths in CASB, SWG, and ZTNA.

"Netskope was built in the cloud for a cloud-first world and we are better positioned than any other company to protect users and data as organizations undergo digital transformation and use cloud applications as part of a productive remote workforce," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "We are honored that Forbes recognizes our leadership for the fifth time — underscoring our continued commitment to helping our customers embrace SASE architecture, keep users productive, and protect data wherever it is accessed."

The Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

The Netskope Security Cloud delivers a comprehensive, cloud-native SASE platform of technologies that enable secure enterprise digital transformation and secure remote connectivity using integrated Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities. Netskope's cloud-native SASE architecture also includes NewEdge, the world's fastest-growing and most-connected private cloud, which enables fast and secure access from any location to data, applications, and websites wherever they reside.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

"The private cloud ecosystem continues to see historic rates of digital transformation," said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market's appetite for cloud continues to grow. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they appear likely to follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

"How we work has undergone a paradigm shift and businesses of all shapes and sizes are reimagining the tools that are needed to ensure working from anywhere is a sustainable, long-lasting solution," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The last 18 months have made digital transformation an urgent imperative and the cloud has never been more pivotal in powering our new digital economy. The companies on this list represent the leaders and businesses shaping the future of the cloud ecosystem and we are excited to partner with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes to honor these trailblazers of the industry."

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

To learn more about Netskope visit: www.netskope.com

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Related Links

www.netskope.com

