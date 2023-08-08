Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Seventh Consecutive Year

SASE leader ascends to #12 on prestigious list in 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100. Published by Forbes, in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures , the Forbes Cloud 100 list is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Netskope continues to be recognized as one of the world's most important cloud companies and among the top security providers. In the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #12, up from #30 on last year's list.

Enterprises are rapidly adopting SASE and Security Service Edge (SSE), with Gartner© predicting that, by 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access using a SASE/SSE architecture. As a Leader in the 2023 Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for SSE , Netskope was this year placed highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

Netskope's award-winning converged SASE platform comprises its industry-leading SSE and Borderless SD-WAN capabilities—all of which are crucial to offering a remote-first workforce the optimized access and zero-trust-based security required for success in modern business.

"Since day one of our journey, our platform has been purpose-built for the cloud and includes critical artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities that enable our customers to be mobile, efficient, and flexible while securing them, their data, and applications they access from anywhere," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. "We're honored to be recognized by Forbes for the seventh year in a row, and we are proud of this continued industry recognition that underscores our commitment to innovation."

This achievement follows a series of Netskope milestones and additional industry recognition over the past year, further solidifying Netskope's spot amongst the top technology companies shaping the way enterprises securely adopt cloud computing. Over the past 12 months, Netskope has expanded its market reach in the following ways:

For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector," said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's companies had to react rapidly to AI's sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks."

"This year's Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year's winners."

"The past year our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades," said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only

for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

To learn more about Netskope visit: www.netskope.com .

