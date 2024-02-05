Netskope Promotes Network Security Veteran Raphaël Bousquet to Lead Worldwide Sales

Netskope's Chris Andrews to retire following 10 years of significant company growth, expansion, and achievements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced the promotion of Raphaël Bousquet to Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, leading all aspects of the company's global sales and channel strategy. Bousquet succeeds Chris Andrews, who will retire from Netskope this year as part of a planned leadership transition.

A networking and security industry veteran and highly-regarded sales leader, Bousquet has successfully led top-performing technology sales teams at market-leading companies for decades. As worldwide head of Netskope's global sales organization, he will continue to drive customer demand for Netskope's industry-leading SASE and zero trust solutions to enable secure cloud transformations.

Since joining Netskope in 2021 as Senior Vice President, EMEA & LATAM, Bousquet has delivered strong leadership and exceptional execution, which has led to numerous achievements for Netskope and its EMEA and LATAM territories. This includes expanding the company's footprint across the regions, recruiting top talent, and landing world-renowned brands in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, and other industries as Netskope customers. Prior to joining Netskope, Bousquet successfully served as Vice President, EMEA South, Israel & Alps at Palo Alto Networks, growing territory revenue more than 600% in a five-year period. Before that, he held various international management roles at Cisco.

"Raphaël's deep industry experience, passion for winning, and the extensive accomplishments he's already achieved at Netskope make him the unanimous choice of the company's executive team and board of directors to take the sales leadership reins and drive this next era of our growth," said Dave Peranich, President, Go-to-Market, Netskope. "As we make a graceful sales leadership transition, the entire Netskope team salutes Chris Andrews for everything he has helped us achieve over the past decade – including scaling to the several-hundred-million-dollar market leader we are today."

"Chris' achievements go hand-in-hand with Netskope's biggest milestones, and we thank him for his leadership and determination over a long, impressive run that spans nearly the entire history of Netskope sales to date," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and Co-Founder, Netskope. "He helped lay the foundation for our continued success and will always be part of Netskope's legacy. We wish him the very best in retirement, and well-earned time to focus on family and personal pursuits. Here's to you, Chris!"

Andrews joined Netskope in 2014 after many years in executive sales, professional services, and support positions at Infoblox, Fortinet, Juniper, Netscreen, and other organizations. Under his sales leadership at Netskope, the company:

Earned the trust of enterprise security and networking buyers in the most discerning industries across the world, including over 30 of the Fortune 100 as customers today.

Helped define, and has continued to dominate, next-generation market categories such as Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Security Service Edge (SSE), and SASE.

Developed numerous successful go-to-market partnerships, including with major global systems integrators and managed services providers such as BT , Deloitte , Orange , Telef ónica , Telstra , and Wipro , and critical alliance partners such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Okta, Mimecast, CrowdStrike, and more.

, , , , , and , and critical alliance partners such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Okta, Mimecast, CrowdStrike, and more. Expanded and deepened its public sector business worldwide, including, most recently, achieving FedRamp High authorization in the United States .

in . Received countless accolades and industry awards, including a steady climb up the influential Forbes Cloud 100 list over seven years and counting.

