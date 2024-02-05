Netskope Promotes Network Security Veteran Raphaël Bousquet to Lead Worldwide Sales

News provided by

Netskope

05 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Netskope's Chris Andrews to retire following 10 years of significant company growth, expansion, and achievements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced the promotion of Raphaël Bousquet to Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, leading all aspects of the company's global sales and channel strategy. Bousquet succeeds Chris Andrews, who will retire from Netskope this year as part of a planned leadership transition.

Continue Reading
Netskope Network Security Veteran Raphaël Bousquet Promoted to Lead Worldwide Sales.
Netskope Network Security Veteran Raphaël Bousquet Promoted to Lead Worldwide Sales.

A networking and security industry veteran and highly-regarded sales leader, Bousquet has successfully led top-performing technology sales teams at market-leading companies for decades. As worldwide head of Netskope's global sales organization, he will continue to drive customer demand for Netskope's industry-leading SASE and zero trust solutions to enable secure cloud transformations.

Since joining Netskope in 2021 as Senior Vice President, EMEA & LATAM, Bousquet has delivered strong leadership and exceptional execution, which has led to numerous achievements for Netskope and its EMEA and LATAM territories. This includes expanding the company's footprint across the regions, recruiting top talent, and landing world-renowned brands in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, and other industries as Netskope customers. Prior to joining Netskope, Bousquet successfully served as Vice President, EMEA South, Israel & Alps at Palo Alto Networks, growing territory revenue more than 600% in a five-year period. Before that, he held various international management roles at Cisco.

"Raphaël's deep industry experience, passion for winning, and the extensive accomplishments he's already achieved at Netskope make him the unanimous choice of the company's executive team and board of directors to take the sales leadership reins and drive this next era of our growth," said Dave Peranich, President, Go-to-Market, Netskope. "As we make a graceful sales leadership transition, the entire Netskope team salutes Chris Andrews for everything he has helped us achieve over the past decade – including scaling to the several-hundred-million-dollar market leader we are today."

"Chris' achievements go hand-in-hand with Netskope's biggest milestones, and we thank him for his leadership and determination over a long, impressive run that spans nearly the entire history of Netskope sales to date," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and Co-Founder, Netskope. "He helped lay the foundation for our continued success and will always be part of Netskope's legacy. We wish him the very best in retirement, and well-earned time to focus on family and personal pursuits. Here's to you, Chris!"

Andrews joined Netskope in 2014 after many years in executive sales, professional services, and support positions at Infoblox, Fortinet, Juniper, Netscreen, and other organizations. Under his sales leadership at Netskope, the company:

  • Earned the trust of enterprise security and networking buyers in the most discerning industries across the world, including over 30 of the Fortune 100 as customers today.
  • Helped define, and has continued to dominate, next-generation market categories such as Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Security Service Edge (SSE), and SASE.
  • Developed numerous successful go-to-market partnerships, including with major global systems integrators and managed services providers such as BT, Deloitte, Orange, Telefónica, Telstra, and Wipro, and critical alliance partners such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Okta, Mimecast, CrowdStrike, and more.
  • Expanded and deepened its public sector business worldwide, including, most recently, achieving FedRamp High authorization in the United States.
  • Received countless accolades and industry awards, including a steady climb up the influential Forbes Cloud 100 list over seven years and counting.

About Netskope
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope

Also from this source

Netskope Announces MSP-Friendly, Enterprise-Grade SASE Tailored for the Midmarket

Netskope Announces MSP-Friendly, Enterprise-Grade SASE Tailored for the Midmarket

Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced the next addition to its family of single-vendor SASE offerings, focused on...
Netskope Names Christian Apostolou to Lead U.S. Federal Sales and Kiersten Todt as a CxO Advisor

Netskope Names Christian Apostolou to Lead U.S. Federal Sales and Kiersten Todt as a CxO Advisor

Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced the appointment of two seasoned United States public sector leaders as part...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.