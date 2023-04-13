Netskope Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge for 2nd Year in a Row

Recognized as Highest in Ability to Execute and Furthest in Completeness of Vision in 2023 edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE, highlighting what's critical in security for SASE success

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company for the second year in a row as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). The report shows Netskope to have the highest Ability to Execute and to be furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for SSE1.

As a framework for converging networks and security, SASE helps teams safeguard data, provide fast and reliable access to networks and applications, and realize better efficiency and return-on-investment by addressing both network and security challenges through a unified architecture. SSE encompasses the security technologies that, when successfully converged with SD-WAN capabilities, enable successful SASE.

Organizations also increasingly seek SSE and SASE capabilities from fewer vendors as they prioritize the cost and management benefits of reducing vendor and tool sprawl. Gartner notes that "by 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access using a SASE/SSE architecture, up from 20% in 2021."2

A Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SSE

The Netskope converged SASE platform includes Netskope's industry-leading Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) and Borderless SD-WAN technologies, all of which are crucial to providing the optimized access and zero trust-based security required in a modern networking and security technology stack.

Netskope Intelligent SSE enables secure enterprise digital transformation and secure work-from-anywhere connectivity using integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities, with Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and Cloud Firewall included. Netskope's architecture is powered by the NewEdge network—a security private cloud designed from the ground up to deliver security without performance trade-offs—for fast and secure access from any location to data, applications, and websites wherever they reside.

"Our vision when founding Netskope was that traditional network and security perimeters would transform, and we would need to deliver a cloud-first, data-first, and customer-centric approach for helping teams achieve success," said Sanjay Beri, Netskope CEO and co-founder. "We are very proud of this recognition by Gartner and our ongoing growth with some of the world's largest and most discerning customers. We feel this acknowledgement recognizes that our early vision over a decade ago was the right one, and that Netskope is ideally positioned to help every customer on a SASE journey, anywhere in the world."

Continued Customer Recognition

With more than 2,400 customers, including over 25 of the Fortune 100, Netskope serves some of the world's largest and most technically demanding organizations. Based on verified reviews posted on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of April 13, 2023, here is some of what customers say about Netskope SSE:

A Technical Manager in the services industry states, "Best SSE on the market. Defined as a market leader for a reason, Netskope's DLP capabilities are unmatched."

A Global Cyber Security Technical Lead in the insurance industry states, "Netskope is the direction companies wish they would have gone years ago. Netskope has proven to be an engaging vendor regardless of your phase of product engagement or ownership. They come across more like a solution partner and less like a generic technology offering."

A CISO in the IT services industry states, "Employee experience and improved security is now achievable simultaneously. Netskope security cloud provides us visibility into user activity on the web that was previously impossible with legacy technologies. With this, we are able to provide secure business enablement - allowing a global approach to web/cloud security that's fast and effective anytime and anywhere."

A Senior Information Security Analyst in the healthcare and biotech industry states, "Our overall experience with Netskope has been nothing short of absolutely phenomenal. From the functionality, user-interface, all the way to the support structure. I can't say enough just how happy we are to be a Netskope customer."

A Director of Information Security in the services industry states, "Best ZTNA solution in the market hands down. I have used some of the competition's products for ZTNA before and Netskope's by far is easier to use, administer and maintain."

A senior cybersecurity analyst & DLP/insider threat SME in the banking industry states, "Seriously, of the companies I've been at using other solutions, this shop has the best stack and most secure because of Netskope. 10/10."

A CISO in the healthcare and biotech industry states, "Control all of your clouds and SaaS from one place! I was particularly impressed by both the willingness and ability of Netskope to deliver on our product enhancement requests."

A Manager of IT Security and Risk Management in the healthcare and biotech industry states, "Netskope is a terrific SASE with a lot under the hood. Our Netskope use case was to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our cloud perimeter. The Netskope Team is a fantastic resource. Netskope is easy to use. Netskope's analytics provide rich insights."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

