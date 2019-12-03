Netskope Security Cloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent 2019 -- Netskope, a leader in cloud security , today announced the availability of Netskope Security Cloud in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers now have greater access to a proven cloud security platform that provides enhanced visibility and near real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device.

Netskope has ensured that AWS Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) program members will remain involved in the purchase process via AWS Marketplace, maintaining high service provided to customers. Posting multiple cloud-native solutions in both public and private marketplaces enables Netskope's existing and prospective enterprise customers to procure its software and services how they want, when they want.

"We are diligent about keeping our finger on the pulse of the needs of our valued customers and partners, and they have increasingly asked for the ability to seamlessly transact sales of Netskope's innovative and award-winning technologies via AWS Marketplace," said Dave Rogers, VP Alliances and Global Channel Sales, Netskope. "Partners are core to our sales strategy, and we are happy to expand our channel's tools to meet this growing manner of procurement."

The AWS Marketplace listing includes Netskope real-time and API-enabled protections for SaaS and Web services, as well as the company's Continuous Security Assessment (CSA) for IaaS. Key capabilities of the Netskope CSA include:

Provides actionable and detailed reports and remediation guidance across the customers' entire IaaS infrastructure.

Enables companies to simultaneously look for policy violations in either AWS and Microsoft Azure, allowing GCP to holistically align their configurations to best practices and key compliance standards.

Continuously checks for misconfigurations that lead to potential exposures and assesses customers' security postures against Industry Standards and Frameworks, including CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, CIS Azure Foundation Benchmark, and PCI DSS version 3.2 as well as additional Netskope Best Practices.

About Netskope

The Netskope Security Cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope. Learn more at www.netskope.com .

