NetSuite Brings AI-Powered Speed and Precision to SuiteCloud Development

New SuiteCloud Agent Skills enable developers to build, review, and deploy customizations faster using natural language and AI coding agents

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect San Francisco -- Oracle NetSuite, the #1 AI cloud ERP, today announced new NetSuite knowledge packages for AI coding agents that will help customers and partners accelerate and de-risk the creation of NetSuite applications and customizations. The new NetSuite SuiteCloud Agent Skills will make it easier for developers to create customized vertical and industry-specific applications by giving AI coding assistants a better understanding of the conventions, patterns, and best practices in SuiteCloud - NetSuite's standards-based AI extensibility and customization platform.

"Data is only powerful when it can be acted on quickly and safely," said Brian Chess, senior vice president of AI, Product, and Technology, Oracle NetSuite. "With SuiteCloud Agent Skills, our customers and partners can transform how they extend NetSuite and move from lengthy, error-prone coding cycles to AI-assisted development that is fast, secure, and consistent."

As the first ERP platform to leverage the agentskills.io open standard, SuiteCloud Agent Skills enable customers and partners to accelerate and simplify NetSuite customizations and extensions by introducing SuiteCloud development guidance across more than 25 AI coding platforms. With SuiteCloud Agent Skills, developers can build, review, and deploy SuiteCloud changes in natural language using popular AI coding agents, AI-enabled tools, and SuiteCloud Developer Assistant. The new SuiteCloud Agent Skills include:

User Interface Framework References Skill: Helps developers deliver NetSuite-compliant user experiences and avoid costly rework by supplying exact specifications for 60-plus interface components and insights from real-world issues to help avoid common pitfalls.

Helps developers deliver NetSuite-compliant user experiences and avoid costly rework by supplying exact specifications for 60-plus interface components and insights from real-world issues to help avoid common pitfalls. Permissions References Skill: Helps developers deploy secure, error-free configurations by providing a validated catalog of 684 precise permission codes that help ensure users only have the access they need, in line with least-privilege security practices.

Helps developers deploy secure, error-free configurations by providing a validated catalog of 684 precise permission codes that help ensure users only have the access they need, in line with least-privilege security practices. SuiteScript References Skill: Helps developers save time and increase SuiteScript code quality by providing the correct field IDs, names, types, and required status without manual lookups.

Helps developers save time and increase SuiteScript code quality by providing the correct field IDs, names, types, and required status without manual lookups. Documentation Practices Skill: Helps developers produce consistent, professional project docs by auto-generating README, ARCHITECTURE, and API files from code analysis.

Helps developers produce consistent, professional project docs by auto-generating README, ARCHITECTURE, and API files from code analysis. Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) Security Reference Skill: Helps developers embed robust security from the start by delivering NetSuite-specific OWASP security guidance as code is written.

Helps developers embed robust security from the start by delivering NetSuite-specific OWASP security guidance as code is written. SuiteScript Conversion Skill: Helps developers improve efficiency and migrate from legacy v1.0 scripts to v2.1 in hours instead of days by mapping every API, restructuring entry points, and generating a validation report.

Availability

User Interface Framework References and Permissions References skills are available now to customers globally. The additional skills will be available in Github soon.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite