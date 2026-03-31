NetSuite Extends Commitment to Helping Businesses Use AI Their Way

Latest additions to NetSuite AI Connector Service help popular AI assistants understand NetSuite's data, permissions, and workflows while also expanding access to NetSuite and third-party data

Customers can now bring familiar NetSuite user experiences directly into their own AI assistants

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect London -- Oracle NetSuite, the #1 AI cloud ERP, today announced the latest additions to NetSuite AI Connector Service that help customers connect the AI models of their choice to NetSuite data and apply AI more effectively across their business. The latest additions include NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion, support for the NetSuite Model Context Protocol (MCP) Apps extension, and expanded support for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse.

"We are committed to providing the most intelligent, extensible, and AI-ready system," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "A strong data foundation is critical, but we also have to meet our customers where they are. Many are already working with AI assistants, and these extensions of the NetSuite AI Connector Service make it even easier and more intuitive to securely connect their own AI to their data and workflows."

NetSuite AI Connector Service is a standards-driven integration service supporting MCP. It enables customers to bring their own AI assistants to NetSuite in a secure, governed way while controlling how those assistants access and interact with NetSuite data, workflows, and analytics. With the additions of the new NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion, MCP Apps support, and expanded support for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, customers can apply AI more effectively across their business while maintaining governance and control.

NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion

NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion delivers a finance-grade AI experience that helps AI assistants understand NetSuite's data, permissions, and workflows so that customers can use AI more reliably and consistently across finance and operations. With NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion, customers can:

Use AI without prompt engineering expertise and ensure outputs are grounded in NetSuite data: Access a curated Prompt Library of more than 100 finance-specific prompt templates aligned to NetSuite's data structures, permissions, and terminology . Customers can also customise prompts by editing existing templates or adding their own prompts. Prompts are organised by business processes and recommended roles.

Access a curated Prompt Library of more than 100 finance-specific prompt templates aligned to NetSuite's data structures, permissions, and terminology Customers can also customise prompts by editing existing templates or adding their own prompts. Prompts are organised by business processes and recommended roles. Standardise how AI is used across teams and ensure consistent outputs across workflows: NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion Skills provide supported AI models with reusable NetSuite-specific instructions, context, and best practices that help transform general-purpose AI agents into NetSuite specialists.

NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion Skills provide supported AI models with reusable NetSuite-specific instructions, context, and best practices that help transform general-purpose AI agents into NetSuite specialists. Maintain governance and control AI access: MCP-ready roles provide preconfigured access patterns that map AI capabilities to NetSuite roles such as CFO, Controller, Accounts Receivable Analyst, Accounts Payable Analyst, and Treasury Analyst.

NetSuite MCP Apps

NetSuite MCP Apps extend the NetSuite AI Connector Service by bringing familiar NetSuite user experiences directly into popular AI assistants. Instead of relying solely on text-based prompts, MCP Apps allow users to interact with NetSuite data through structured interfaces such as filters, selectors, and forms rendered directly inside popular AI assistants. Examples of MCP Apps include the Prompt Library, Report Picker, and Record Picker. With NetSuite MCP Apps, customers can:

Use popular AI assistants through familiar NetSuite-style interfaces instead of complex prompts: Configure reports, select records, access the Prompt Library, and navigate NetSuite data using structured menus and selectors inside popular AI assistants.

Configure reports, select records, access the Prompt Library, and navigate NetSuite data using structured menus and selectors inside popular AI assistants. Work more efficiently with structured, guided interactions : Reduce trial-and-error prompting by using interactive filters, selectors, and parameter menus.

: Reduce trial-and-error prompting by using interactive filters, selectors, and parameter menus. Use NetSuite with the AI platform of their choice: Interact with NetSuite data through supported AI assistants while maintaining governance and role-based access controls.

NetSuite AI Connector Service for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse

Extends AI access beyond transactional ERP data in NetSuite to include historical, analytical, and third-party data stored in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse. This enables customers to use AI for broader analytics, forecasting, and cross-system analysis across their business data.

Availability

The NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion and the NetSuite AI Connector Service for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse are now available in English worldwide, with plans to expand to additional languages. NetSuite MCP Apps are planned for release as part of the MCP Standard Tools SuiteApp and will be available through the SuiteApp Marketplace.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organisations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite