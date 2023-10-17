NetSuite Extends Analytics Warehouse to Help Customers Gain Greater and Faster Value from Data

Organizations including BirdRock Brands, Overture Promotions, and Terlato Wine Group are using AI-powered features in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to simplify data management and access deep insights

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2023 -- Oracle NetSuite today announced the latest updates to NetSuite Analytics Warehouse – the first and only AI-enabled, prebuilt cloud data warehouse and analytics solution for NetSuite customers. The latest updates will help organizations improve data management so customers can quickly build analyses to increase efficiencies and reduce costs, gain a better understanding of their customers, and leverage data to innovate and grow faster. NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is now available to customers in North America, Israel, U.K., Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Philippines, and Singapore.

"Organizations need to make sense of the vast volumes of data they create, and that can often be an extremely complex and time-consuming task," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite Analytics Warehouse changes all of this by bringing together data from across a multitude of applications and leveraging AI to recognize patterns and turn that data into actionable insights. Creating a single source of truth and applying the latest advancements in AI helps our customers quickly unlock value from their data and turn it into a business advantage that drives growth."

Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW), NetSuite Analytics Warehouse leverages AI to harness business data and accelerate value creation. It consolidates and centralizes data, including NetSuite transactional data, historical data, as well as data from other cloud or on-premises applications, and then guides the business user on their path to actionable insights. The latest updates to NetSuite Analytics Warehouse provide:

Analytics Embedded in User Dashboards: Customers can now add links to important and frequently-used visualizations from NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to NetSuite dashboards. Customers can efficiently track key metrics and drill into charts based on NetSuite data blended with other relevant systems' data. This gives direct access to the comprehensive insights needed for data-driven decisions in the moment, without the need to toggle between applications.

New data pipeline settings give customers more current insights into their financial, sales, and inventory activity. Customers now have greater flexibility to schedule the frequency and time of data refreshes, so they can get more value from their data. Enhanced Analysis of Financial Data: The new financial analysis subject area helps customers analyze financial activity from different angles and incorporate more business systems data to identify areas for P&L improvement. The new budget subject area helps to track and adjust resource allocation with budget vs. actual scenario analysis.

The new financial analysis subject area helps customers analyze financial activity from different angles and incorporate more business systems data to identify areas for P&L improvement. The new budget subject area helps to track and adjust resource allocation with budget vs. actual scenario analysis. Deeper Insights: New line-level details enable customers to conduct analysis below summary level into key revenue-impacting subject areas like sales order and inventory activity. This provides deeper access to role-based business insights and encourages data-backed decision-making across the organization.

New line-level details enable customers to conduct analysis below summary level into key revenue-impacting subject areas like sales order and inventory activity. This provides deeper access to role-based business insights and encourages data-backed decision-making across the organization. Improved User Access Management: New Single Sign-On simplifies user authentication with a single logon to NetSuite and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse. In addition, all customers have greater flexibility applying user view and access rights to analytic content. New roles and dimensions, such as department, subsidiary, and sales territory enable a user, for example, to view a dashboard chart but not the underlying transaction detail.

Customer Success with NetSuite Analytics Warehouse

NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is helping organizations across industries consolidate and enhance their data with AI-backed insights.

BirdRock Brands offers high-quality goods for home, outdoor, pets, kitchen, holidays, and the office. With thousands of orders each day, BirdRock uses NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to calculate and forecast profitability, track inventory in motion, and forecast warehouse capacity.

"NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps us elevate our business intelligence by delivering impactful visualizations into our business processes," said Mark Chuberka, NetSuite administrator, BirdRock Brands. "With thousands of daily orders and ever-evolving requirements for inventory, webstore development, sales, and business planning, the AI features in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse help us make more informed decisions based on patterns and customer insights."

Overture Promotions helps brands build creative promotional marketing programs. Overture uses NetSuite to support its end-to-end in-house services, which span supply chain management, ecommerce, inventory management, warehousing, and packaging.

"It is not enough just to have data. We need to be able to pull insights from that data to drive improved business outcomes," said Brian Lisinski, chief financial officer, Overture Promotions. "With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, we gain predictive insights from our sales trends, channels, and product lines to inform our supply chain plans and to make proactive decisions that will increase customer satisfaction. In short, NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps us turn data into decisions."

Terlato Wine Group, a multi-generational family business that markets and distributes fine wines and artisanal spirits, is using NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to enhance decision-making and gain the insights it needs to successfully deliver premium beverages from world-class producers to customers.

"Prior to using NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, we were overly reliant on spreadsheets and manually adjusting data, but as our product portfolio expanded, we knew this was not sustainable," said Chris Janes, head of integrated enterprise systems, Terlato Wine Group. "NetSuite Analytics Warehouse brings together all our data and leverages AI to provide clear insights to help us better understand sales trends and ensure resources are allocated to key growth areas. NetSuite has been a game changer and is providing the strategic insights and new features we need to stay nimble as we grow."

New features in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse will be released in all available countries within the next twelve months.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 37,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

