NetSuite for Government Helps State and Local Agencies Move to the Cloud for Better Efficiency

News provided by

Oracle

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Integrated ERP suite enables government organizations to strengthen financial and workforce management for improved governance and cost savings

PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Finance Officers Association Annual Conference -- Oracle today announced Oracle NetSuite for Government, a new suite of cloud solutions specifically designed for the needs of small-to-midsize state and local government agencies. NetSuite for Government provides a single, integrated suite for streamlined accounting, grants management, payroll, planning and budgeting, human resource management, and more. This empowers agencies to increase automation, transparency, and operational efficiency, while getting the fast, accurate data needed to help make better decisions. With built-in industry-specific functionality, such as Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) reporting, organizations can reduce manual work to refocus staff on higher value opportunities that better serve their communities.

"No government agency is too small to benefit from the innovation, efficiency, and security that modern cloud infrastructure provides," said Steve Seoane, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Local Government. "NetSuite for Government provides a clear pathway to modernizing local government ERP and ultimately improving constituent experiences with more efficient, effective, and responsive government processes."

NetSuite for Government runs on a modern cloud infrastructure that offers robust security, consolidates and connects data on a common platform for fast analysis, and easily integrates with many existing government systems. It also provides agencies the scalability and flexibility required to adapt to changing tax, statutory reporting requirements, and community needs. Pre-integrated modules make it easy for agencies to implement the functionality they need over time and achieve a faster return on investment. With NetSuite for Government, agencies can automate:

  • Core Fund Accounting: Helps agencies to efficiently manage finance and accounting with integrated general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, cash management, statistical accounting, allocation schedules, and real-time reporting capabilities. This helps agencies to improve productivity by consolidating all processes in one GASB-compliant system and automating approval routing workflows for journal entries, purchase orders (POs), and invoices.
  • Requisitions and Procurement: Enables government finance officers to track the procure-to-pay process, including encumbrances, requisitions, and budget reporting in real time. It also allows agencies to simplify the process of placing, managing, and expediting purchase orders and create customized approval workflows based on roles, departments, or other criteria.
  • Planning and Budgeting: Gives finance officers the ability to automate labor-intensive planning and budgeting processes to produce budgets and forecasts faster, model 'what-if' scenarios, and generate reports using a single collaborative, scalable suite.
  • Human Resource Management: Simplifies complex government workforce management processes by providing a single suite to manage HR, payroll, and financials. In addition, it automates and removes manual data entry for easier and more efficient HR services across the organization.
  • Payroll: Allows government agencies to automate payroll processes, including calculating gross-to-net earnings, withholding mandatory taxes, deducting benefits, and scheduling and issuing payments with a full-service payroll solution designed for government. Tools like payroll batch previews help HR reduce the risk of errors by spotting variances before payroll is run, and a real-time general ledger helps finance leaders keep accounts up to date and in balance.
  • Reporting and Dashboards: Enable a unified view of the organization that can help agencies gain meaningful operational and financial insights with built-in, real-time reporting and analysis across all processes within the product suite. Customizable dashboards and robust reporting capabilities with pre-built reports make it easy to perform actionable analysis with key business performance indicators and built-in business intelligence, role-based metrics, reminders, and analytics.

To learn more about Oracle NetSuite for Government, visit https://www.oracle.com/government/state-local/netsuite-for-government/ or join us at Oracle booth #447 at the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Annual Conference May 21-24, 2023.

About Oracle NetSuite  
For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 34,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories. 

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company – ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

Also from this source

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Adds to Growing List of Government Approved Cloud Services

FedRAMP® Approves Additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.