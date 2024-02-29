Netsurit Acquires iTeam Consulting, LLC

Netsurit Expands US Presence with Acquisition of iTeam Consulting, LLC, Launching its Presence as a Leading Managed Service Provider in the Southwest.

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit, a managed service provider (MSP) industry leader, today announced its acquisition of iTeam Consulting, LLC, a leading MSP company offering top-tier technical services to small and medium businesses throughout New Mexico. iTeam is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and brings a strong team of experienced and culturally aligned leaders with extensive experience into the Netsurit family. The acquisition of iTeam is part of Netsurit's continuing US market expansion strategy, extending its footprint to the West Coast.

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit has reached over $50 million in revenue with over 70% recurring revenue in 2023. The acquisition of iTeam strengthens Netsurit's position and enhances its capabilities in the managed service sector. It is a natural progression in the company's North American expansion.

"We are very excited to have Nathan, Matt, and their team join the Netsurit family," said Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit. "We know we will learn a lot from the iTeam leadership team and its people. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide world-class managed services to clients across the Southwest."

"We are thrilled to be embraced into the Netsurit family and collaborate with like-minded leaders", said Nathan Davis, President of iTeam. "This combination creates a significant increase in resources and brings a wealth of expertise from Netsurit, which will greatly enhance the services we provide to our customers. It enables us to expand our offerings to include a substantially wider array of high-quality solutions."

Netsurit holds four Solution Partner designations with Microsoft and seven Advanced Specializations, including the coveted Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. The company's mission is to "support the dreams of the doers," and as such, it continues to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit's clients and support business success.

About Netsurit:

With headquarters in New York, Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider for organizations battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise. Netsurit ensures your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient and helps accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital innovation and transformation.

