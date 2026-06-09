NetVendor Accelerates the Full Vendor Lifecycle with AI Across Sourcing, Bidding, Contracts, and Compliance

Five new AI-driven capabilities reduce manual work and eliminate friction across vendor management — giving property management companies faster execution without compromising vendor governance.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVendor, built on 17 years of proptech infrastructure, a network of more than 275,000 vendors, and a team of licensed experts, today announced five new AI-powered enhancements spanning the full vendor lifecycle — previewing the capabilities live at NAA Apartmentalize, Booth #813, June 17-19 in New Orleans. NetVendor is the only platform in real estate where compliance governs every stage, from sourcing and bidding through contracts and work management, configured by ownership structure, not software tier.

Unlike point solutions that apply AI to isolated workflows, NetVendor's new offerings connect compliance in one governed platform for vendor management. Property management companies across multifamily and commercial gain measurable operational efficiencies without adding tools or manual handoffs. With built-in automations, ready-to-use workflows, and intelligent document processing, NetVendor's new product enhancements are designed to reduce manual work, speed up execution, and enable smarter decision-making for property management teams.

Expanded capabilities accelerated by AI across the entire vendor lifecycle include:

Contract templates are automatically populated from bid data; no re-entry or delay.

AI-generated contract summaries are delivered instantly with critical information.

Bulk contract uploads are read, mapped, and flagged by AI in minutes.

Vendor searches deliver smarter results with AI best matches and related services.

Customizable approval workflows automate the decision-making process.

The new enhancements are detailed further below:

Automated Contract Creation: A streamlined method to extract bid data and automatically populate contract templates leveraging AI/GenAI for data collection and processing.

A streamlined method to extract bid data and automatically populate contract templates leveraging AI/GenAI for data collection and processing. AI-Powered Contract Summaries: A structured synopsis that is automatically generated with every contract upload or creation, delivering instant visibility into key terms, obligations, critical dates and important clauses. Jump directly to what matters, no page-by-page reading required; the information teams need is organized, navigable, and available immediately.

A structured synopsis that is automatically generated with every contract upload or creation, delivering instant visibility into key terms, obligations, critical dates and important clauses. Jump directly to what matters, no page-by-page reading required; the information teams need is organized, navigable, and available immediately. Bulk Contract Uploads: A more efficient and scalable way to bulk upload and analyze vendor contracts; AI reads, maps, and flags critical data; populates fields; and classifies documents, providing built-in human validation and approval/rejection workflows.

A more efficient and scalable way to bulk upload and analyze vendor contracts; AI reads, maps, and flags critical data; populates fields; and classifies documents, providing built-in human validation and approval/rejection workflows. AI-Powered Bidding Search: A smarter and faster search mode, AI uses project details already entered and automatically creates a vendor list of best matches, as well as related services. Preferred vendor lists can be uploaded and marked; and only credentialed, compliant vendors surface as matches.

A smarter and faster search mode, AI uses project details already entered and automatically creates a vendor list of best matches, as well as related services. Preferred vendor lists can be uploaded and marked; and only credentialed, compliant vendors surface as matches. Tier-Based Approval Workflows: A highly configurable process – approval tiers with automated and intelligent routing can be added within Bidding and Contract Management with built-in audit trails.

NetVendor's approach ensures AI remains a speed and accuracy multiplier with human judgment remaining a critical part of the validation and verification processes. With AI for vendor compliance, NetVendor increases speed, improves accuracy, reduces manual workloads, and helps property management teams easily detect risks by leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, and large language models for specific vendor management use cases in real estate..

"We've built the most trusted vendor compliance network in the industry for property management companies," said Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor. "Now, we're accelerating that powerful platform with AI to work smarter and faster by automating workflows, flagging issues, and surfacing the right vendors when they are needed. This transformation isn't an upgrade or refresh; it's a fundamentally different way forward in vendor management."

NetVendor will be live on the floor at NAA Apartmentalize, Booth #813, June 17-19 in New Orleans. Schedule a meeting in advance here, stop by NetVendor's booth or reach out to a customer relationship manager to learn more.

For more information, visit our newly redesigned website at NetVendor.com.

About NetVendor

NetVendor is the AI-powered compliance-led vendor management platform for real estate, governing vendor sourcing, credentialing, bidding, and contract management with compliance enforced at every stage. With the largest ecosystem of 275k+ vendors and integrations across 7 property management systems, NetVendor gives multifamily operators a single system of record for vendor risk, eliminating the compliance gaps that expose portfolios to uninsured incidents, failed audits, and liability at scale. netvendor.com.

SOURCE NetVendor LLC