Netverge Introduces Artemis Dispatch: Natural-Language Reporting and Reusable Skills for the Artemis Engine

Ask in plain English, get evidence-backed answers about your operations, and save the path as a reusable skill the whole team can run.

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netverge today introduced Artemis Dispatch, a natural-language interface that lets MSPs and enterprise IT teams ask questions about their operations in plain English and capture the answers as reusable skills. Operators can query tickets, assets, service health, topology, events, documents, credentials, contracts, and IPAM data without touching a menu, building a query, or waiting on an engineer.

Artemis Dispatch sits on top of the Artemis agentic engine and the Netverge knowledge graph. A user types a question. Dispatch interprets the request, gathers the supporting operational data from across the platform, and returns a structured answer with full visibility into how it got there. Successful sessions can then be saved as reusable skills, turning what one operator figures out in conversation into institutional knowledge the entire team can run on demand.

What Artemis Dispatch delivers:

Plain-English questions about tickets, assets, service health, topology, events, services, documents, credentials, contracts, and IPAM.

Evidence-based answers grounded in real operational data, not generated from a model's best guess.

Reusable skills: capture successful Dispatch sessions and promote them into repeatable, one-click queries any team member can run.

capture successful Dispatch sessions and promote them into repeatable, one-click queries any team member can run. Output shaping for consistent, structured results across columns, fields, and presentation modes.

Follow-up awareness, so users can refine and drill into a result without starting over.

A complete, traceable record of every action, tool call, and decision behind each answer.

Bounded execution with limits on autonomy, runtime, and scope.

"We built Dispatch because I wanted to ask my own platform questions and get real answers without writing a query or pulling a report," said Jim Gurol, co-founder and CEO of Netverge. "Now the team can do the same thing, and when somebody figures out a question worth asking, we save it as a skill anybody can run."

"Every answer is built from real operational data, not made up by a model," said Hamed Zolghadri, co-founder and CTO of Netverge. "The LLM understands what you're asking. The platform finds the evidence. When a query proves useful, we promote it into a reusable skill so the next person doesn't have to figure it out from scratch."

Artemis Dispatch is available now to Netverge customers as part of the Artemis engine.

About Netverge

Netverge is an AI-powered network intelligence platform that unifies monitoring, documentation, and ticketing. Anchored by Vergepoint onsite hardware and powered by the Artemis agentic engine, Netverge gives MSPs and enterprises a single platform for observability, automation, and client-ready visibility. Learn more at netverge.com.

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SOURCE Netverge