Network camera market size to grow by USD 23.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, Arecont Vision Costar LLC and Avigilon Corp. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The network camera market size is set to grow by USD 23.5 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.23%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Camera Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Network camera market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Public



Commercial



Residential

Component

Software



Hardware

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The public segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Public sector organizations use network cameras in highways, streets, bridges, stadiums, parks, playgrounds, refineries, and religious institutions. Video surveillance is necessary to ensure the safety of citizens. The rising threat of criminal activity has compelled governments of various countries to deploy network cameras for effective surveillance. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. Download sample report

Network Camera Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the network camera market include Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Axis Communications AB, Basler AG, Belkin International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, MOBOTIX AG, Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pelco Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Gospell Smarthome Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market.

Vendor offerings

Arecont Vision Costar LLC - The company offers the AV 02CID 200 network camera with an inbuilt microSDXC card that supports up to 1TB of capacity for convenient onboard storage. It is designed with smart IR-led illumination, which automatically adjusts output in response to the distance of an object.

The company offers the AV 02CID 200 network camera with an inbuilt microSDXC card that supports up to 1TB of capacity for convenient onboard storage. It is designed with smart IR-led illumination, which automatically adjusts output in response to the distance of an object. Avigilon Corp. - The company offers the H6 mini dome camera, which is used in indoor spaces with high resolution, capturing images of up to 5 MP. It is ideal for retail, commercial, hospitality, and general indoor applications.

The company offers the H6 mini dome camera, which is used in indoor spaces with high resolution, capturing images of up to 5 MP. It is ideal for retail, commercial, hospitality, and general indoor applications. Axis Communications AB - The company offers the M30 dome camera series, with inbuilt 360-degree panoramic views and video quality of up to 12 megapixels.

The company offers the M30 dome camera series, with inbuilt 360-degree panoramic views and video quality of up to 12 megapixels. Basler AG - The company offers the Ace 2 series network camera, which is used for a wide variety of applications in factory automation, robotics, medicine, traffic, and transportation.

The report also covers the following areas:

Network camera market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Driver - Advancements in technology are driving market growth. Technologies such as cloud-based storage and video management systems have made data storage easy to inexpensive. The use of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms improves the capabilities of network cameras to detect and track moving objects, recognize faces, and analyze human behavior. Video compression technologies, such as H.265 and H.264, help these cameras capture and transmit high-resolution videos. The rapid evolution of the Internet and networking technologies enables fast data transmission. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Trend - The development of 5G-enabled cameras is a key trend in the market. These cameras can transmit audio and video signals over 5G wireless networks. Currently, only a handful of these cameras are available on the market. The latest Internet protocol camera technology is gaining traction. In addition, 5G cameras and mobile applications are expected to become more effective and intuitive. All these factors will support the growth of the global network camera market during the forecast period.

Challenge - The lack of awareness about advanced technologies such as wireless video surveillance and network cameras is challenging market growth. Organizations in developing countries are not aware of security breaches that may lead to the loss of confidential data. Hence, vendors should create awareness about advanced technologies through trade fairs, seminars and webinars, and other promotional events. Therefore, the lack of awareness affects the widespread adoption of network cameras, which will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Network camera market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist network camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the network camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the network camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of network camera market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Network Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Axis Communications AB, Basler AG, Belkin International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, MOBOTIX AG, Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pelco Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Gospell Smarthome Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global network camera market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global network camera market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arecont Vision Costar LLC

Exhibit 115: Arecont Vision Costar LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Arecont Vision Costar LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Arecont Vision Costar LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Avigilon Corp.

Exhibit 118: Avigilon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Avigilon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Avigilon Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Axis Communications AB

Exhibit 121: Axis Communications AB - Overview



Exhibit 122: Axis Communications AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Axis Communications AB - Key news



Exhibit 124: Axis Communications AB - Key offerings

12.6 Basler AG

Exhibit 125: Basler AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Basler AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Basler AG - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Eagle Eye Networks Inc.

Exhibit 133: Eagle Eye Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Eagle Eye Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Eagle Eye Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hanwha Corp.

Exhibit 139: Hanwha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hanwha Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Hanwha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Hanwha Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 148: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 149: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 151: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 163: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 168: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

