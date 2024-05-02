Seyond Collaborates with Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners to Deploy LiDAR Solution to Improve VRU Safety and Traffic Intersection Efficiencies

Seyond's LiDAR solution is already deployed within Curiosity Lab's smart city ecosystem and at a select intersection in the City of Peachtree Corners. These locations use a combination of Seyond's LiDAR, OmniVidi Perception Service Software Platform and Blue-Band Integrator AI to provide a real-time 3D mapping of the areas, with both vehicles and pedestrian object detection. These combined technologies collect real-world data that can be used to implement traffic and VRU signal solutions to make intersections safer and more efficient, while also protecting citizen privacy. The collected data from Seyond's data and Blue-Band's analysis can be used by the City to adjust traffic signals, pedestrian crossing signals, intersection design and more to address specific safety and efficiency needs based on real-world data.

"Curiosity Lab's shared public domain available for testing, deployment and validation is one of the many characteristics that attracted us to collaborate with the organization," said Seyond Co-founder and CEO Junwei Bao. "By collecting data from high-volume intersections across vehicular and pedestrian traffic, we will be able to improve the quality and reliability of detection results, which can help validate Intelligent Traffic Solution-based use cases. Our technology can be used at a signal intersection but also across parking, large areas of pedestrian crossings and more. Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners will allow us to explore these use cases in a real-world environment as we continue to advance and validate our solutions for public use to improve safety for all."

With exceptional range and clarity, Seyond's LiDAR system is able to map large environments up to 1,640-foot range that would usually require multiple traffic cameras. The hardware, originally developed and tested for autonomous vehicles, is manufactured to be automotive-grade and has been designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. These capabilities enable Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners to have accurate monitoring 24/7 to make the most educated intelligent transport updates to meet the needs of citizens and visitors.

"LiDAR technology is going to change the way cities look at managing vehicular and pedestrian traffic," said Curiosity Lab Executive Director Brandon Branham. "LiDAR allows the city to collect data on traffic movement, congestion, wrecks, near misses and even pedestrian activity, while protecting everyone's privacy. Seyond's solution takes the capabilities of LiDAR one step further and enables us as a city to evaluate how we can make our major intersections safer and more efficient for VRUs and everyday traffic. Especially with Peachtree Corners' multi-use trail expanding, this technology will allow us to evaluate if we need to extend crosswalk times for pedestrians to ensure they cross major intersections safely, identify if we need to redesign intersections to be more efficient with higher-volume traffic, adjust traffic signal timing and more. With Seyond's solutions, we will be able to see farther, clearer and react faster to transportation and VRU needs across Peachtree Corners."

Seyond's solutions are currently deployed at the Peachtree Corners Circle intersection with plans to expand to additional use cases. Learn more about Seyond's technologies at https://www.seyond.com/.

About Seyond

Seyond is a leading global provider of image-grade LiDAR technology, powering a safer, smarter and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics and industrial automation sectors. Founded in Silicon Valley with strategically placed research and manufacturing facilities across the globe, Seyond is crafting LiDAR solutions that elevate autonomous driving and fuel the advancement of smart infrastructure development. The company's dynamic portfolio – including ultra-long range flagship LiDAR sensor Falcon, mid-to-short range LiDAR sensor Robin and perception service software platform OmniVidi – powers automotive and ITS solutions for partners like NIO, NVIDIA, Exwayz and Hexagon. With hundreds of thousands of Seyond LiDAR sensors already in use in automotive and non-automotive applications globally, and with total annual production capacity expected to exceed a half-million units by the end of 2024, Seyond is lighting the path forward for the world to See Smarter™. For more information, please visit: https://www.seyond.com/.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

