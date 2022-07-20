Network Security Simplified: EnGenius Releases First Security Gateway

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a leading global manufacturer of networking and voice communications for more than 20 years, has released its first ever security gateway product line—that crucial first line of defense for business networks—bringing unparalleled simplicity, faster speed, enterprise features, enhanced security, and greater cloud management from anywhere.

EnGenius Security Gateway ESG510

The EnGenius security gateway (ESG) series will consist of three sequential gateway models, beginning with the launch of the ESG510. The ESG series will work seamlessly with any third-party vendor network—all without the complex setup and configuration that plague other gateways.

Cloud-Based Unified Management

The EnGenius ESG510 security gateway offers a comprehensive network solution that puts everything under a single pane of glass. The cloud interface now allows users to view and manage a network where each device—access points, switches, and gateways—can be explored for more granular visibility and options.

High Performance with 2.5 Gigabit WAN and LAN Ports

The security gateway has two WAN and two LAN ports capable of up to 2.5G speeds, which is more than double the speed of most gateways on the market today. The gateway not only has high-speed Ethernet connections, but it is also designed with a high inline, 2.5Gbps architecture for superior uplink and downlink transmissions including maximum firewall throughput up to 2.35Gbps.

Uninterrupted Connection with WAN & Cellular Link

The dual WAN ports are capable of highly efficient load-balancing, increasing overall WAN bandwidth. The gateway also features redundant WAN link and cellular failover, automatically switching itself to a backup WAN or 3G/4G/5G network in the event of WAN uplink failure.

Secure Site-To-Site and Client VPN

Creating a virtual network for distributed office locations and remote workers couldn't be easier. The EnGenius security gateway features site-to-site and client VPN that can be activated in a few clicks without the hassle of configuring all VPN detail parameters. This important feature allows businesses to create secure, private connections for communication and remote work.

Self-Healing Auto VPN

EnGenius Cloud continually monitors the VPN connection between EnGenius gateways and will automatically update related VPN parameters to all peers while maintaining continuous VPN connection even in the case of WAN IP address reassignment or forwarding port changes.

Web-Based UI and Cloud-To-Go Mobile App

The EnGenius security gateway is easy to set up and deploy. The gateway or an end-to-end EnGenius network can be centrally managed from absolutely anywhere with the EnGenius cloud user interface or Cloud To-Go mobile app.

EGS510 Security Gateway Features:

Simple, unified cloud management for any size business

Intuitive and centralized device visibility from anywhere

Dual 2.5GbE WAN and Dual 2.5GbE LAN for maximum performance

Quad core 1.6 GHz processor for greater speed and power

Built-in load balancing, and safeguards with dual-WAN and cellular failover

2.5 GbE PoE+ to power up a Wi-Fi 6 AP, IP camera or IP phone

Stateful firewall with high-efficiency filtering and inspection to enhance security

High-speed and secure site-to-site VPN and client VPN

Quick self-healing VPN and VLAN setup for faster and easier deployments

Touchless system maintenance and automatic updates

Multi-mode passthrough and routing options

Captive portal with external radius capabilities

TPM chipset to enhance the security level of the gateway

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our company's very first cloud-managed security gateway. Most security gateways are complicated, but the EnGenius security gateway isn't. Our goal is to make installations easier and insights clearer," said M. C. Leo, general manager at EnGenius Technologies. "The gateway offers the horsepower and feature set to handle any business network of any size. The bottom line is an end-to-end cloud-managed solution that makes installation, configuration, and monitoring a snap."

The EnGenius security gateway series will deliver incredibly easy setup, intelligent design, and plenty of horsepower to handle heavy throughput. Customers will also receive automatic upgrades when fixes and new features become available. Scan. Plug in. Done. If you are interested in learning more, please visit https://www.engeniustech.com/security-gateway.html.

