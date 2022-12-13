Network Security Simplified: EnGenius Security Gateway Now Shipping

The EnGenius Cloud security gateway unifies your network perfectly, providing your IT team with an incredibly easy setup, enterprise-level security, and an end-to-end network solution that can be cloud-managed from absolutely anywhere.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies, a leading global manufacturer of networking and voice communications for more than 20 years, has begun shipping its first-ever security gateway product line—that crucial first line of defense for business networks—bringing unparalleled simplicity, faster speed, enterprise features, enhanced security, and greater cloud management from anywhere.

As part of the EnGenius Cloud access points and switches, the EnGenius ESG510 security gateway (router) is easy to set up and can be managed anywhere with the EnGenius Cloud user interface or Cloud To-Go mobile app. The security gateway features two WAN and two LAN ports capable of up to 2.5G speeds (more than double the speed of most gateways in the market today) which helps provide high performance and superior uplink and downlink transmissions, including maximum firewall throughput up to 2.35Gbps. Apart from its ease of use and high performance, the gateway also includes enterprise-level security features, including;

Built-in load balancing and safeguards with dual-WAN and cellular failover

Stateful firewall with high-efficiency filtering and inspection to enhance security

High-speed and secure site-to-site VPN and client VPN

Quick self-healing VPN and VLAN setup for faster and easier deployments

Touchless system maintenance and automatic updates

Multi-mode passthrough and routing options

"We are pleased to announce that we are now shipping our company's first cloud-managed security gateway. Our goal is to make installations easier and insights clearer," said M. C. Leo, general manager at EnGenius Technologies. "The gateway offers the horsepower and feature set to handle business networks of any size. The bottom line is an end-to-end cloud-managed solution that makes installation, configuration, and monitoring a snap."

The EnGenius security gateway series is now shipping and will deliver an effortless setup, intelligent design, and plenty of horsepower to handle heavy throughput. Customers will also receive automatic upgrades when fixes and new features become available. Scan. Plug in. Done. If you are interested in learning more, please visit https://www.engeniustech.com/security-gateway.html.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

