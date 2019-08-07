Network Security Software Market Worth $ 22.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Network Security Software Market by Component (Solutions (Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, and SWG) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Network Security Software Market is expected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The market is gaining traction, owing to the rise in malware attacks impacting the enterprise network infrastructure. The major forces driving the Network Security Software Market are the increasing network security and privacy concerns, stringent regulations and the need for compliance to drive the growth of the market. The high demand network security software solutions among government sector is expected to drive the market over the next 5 years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Security Software Market"

87 – Tables

45 – Figures

134 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151632343

Services segment to play a key role in the market

The services segment is expected to play a vital role in changing the Network Security Software Market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Network security software services help consult, design and implement, train and educate, and support organizations across various verticals, to effectively deal with network threats and thereby, ensure security across the enterprise networks. Security is a crucial aspect for executing business functions successfully, and hence, packet filtering is gaining traction in the security space. For this, various professional and managed services are available and are used according to the specific need of the enterprise. The vendors offering these services are keeping a check on the upcoming threats and are offering competent services to deal effectively with detection and resolution of threats. The rising demand for seamless experience and personalized services to contribute to the market.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. In the Network Security Software Market SMEs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, as these enterprises have become the key targets for cyber terrorists or hacktivist. The market size of the SMEs and large enterprises segments has a significant impact on the overall market. SMEs are swiftly advancing toward cloud-based network security software to achieve better operational productivity, considering the lower operational costs associated with their deployment. As the number of SMEs is increasing, it is expected that the adoption of network security software solutions and services would also increase. One of the main reasons that is expected to fuel the growth of the Network Security Software Market among the SMEs segment is the cost-saving benefit.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=151632343

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The primary forces driving the growth of this region is the increase in technology adoption, huge opportunities across government vertical and increase in the number of startups in the APAC countries, especially India. In recent years, APAC has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformations, and social changes. The region has a large number of established SMEs, which are growing at an exponential rate to cater to their large customer base. Due to the increasing sophistication levels of threats, countries such as China, India, and Japan have all updated or introduced new national cybersecurity policies.

The report encompasses the different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and product developments, adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors in the Network Security Software Market are Cisco Systems (US), SolarWinds (US), IBM (US), Trend Micro (Japan), FireMon(US), Symantec, (US), FireEye(US), GFI Software (Malta), Avast Software (US), WatchGuard (US), Bitdefender (US), Webroot (US), AT&T (US), Qualys (US), and Juniper Networks (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Network Security Firewall Market by Component, Solution (Signaling Firewall (SS7 and Diameter Firewall) and SMS Firewall (A2P and P2A Messaging)), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-security-firewall-market-256737101.html

Cybersecurity Market by Solution (IAM, Encryption, UTM, Antivirus/Antimalware, Firewall, IDS/IPS, Disaster Recovery, and DDOS Mitigation), Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cyber-security-market-505.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-security-software.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets