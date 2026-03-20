/C O R R E C T I O N -- Netzilo INC/

In the news release, Netzilo AI Edge Redefines Enterprise Control with Shadow AI Visibility, MCP Tool Governance, and AI Detection & Response, issued 20-Mar-2026 by Netzilo INC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a higher-resolution graph image was meant to be distributed instead of the original image. The complete, corrected release follows:

Netzilo AI Edge Redefines Enterprise Control with Shadow AI Visibility, MCP Tool Governance, and AI Detection & Response

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netzilo today announced new advancements in Netzilo AI Edge, introducing enterprise-grade visibility and control for Shadow AI usage, MCP tool discovery and governance, and integrated AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities.

As enterprises rapidly adopt autonomous AI agents such as Claude Cowork, security teams are facing a new blind spot: unmanaged AI activity occurring directly on endpoints. Employees increasingly leverage AI agents, MCP tools, and local models outside traditional IT oversight, creating what is now known as Shadow AI.

Agentic Activity Graph - Netzilo AIDR

Netzilo AI Edge addresses this challenge by delivering real-time visibility and control across the AI execution layer, enabling organizations to move from passive protection to active governance and response.

Addressing the Rise of Shadow AI

The proliferation of AI agents and MCP-enabled workflows has introduced a new class of enterprise risk:

Shadow AI Usage: Employees and agents invoke AI models and MCP tools outside approved environments

Employees and agents invoke AI models and MCP tools outside approved environments Unverified MCP Tooling: Agents dynamically discover and execute tools without security validation

Agents dynamically discover and execute tools without security validation Uncontrolled Data Flows: Sensitive data is processed, transformed, and exfiltrated through AI pipelines

Traditional security tools lack visibility into these interactions, leaving enterprises exposed. Netzilo AI Edge provides transparency into AI-native activity, including model interactions, prompt flows, and MCP tool execution chains.

Full Visibility into AI and MCP Ecosystems

Netzilo AI Edge delivers endpoint-level telemetry across the AI stack, enabling security teams to understand how AI is used across the organization.

Visibility into LLM communications and prompt exchanges

Tracing of MCP tool discovery and execution chains

Monitoring of local agent behavior and file system interactions

Identification of Shadow AI usage across unmanaged environments

This allows enterprises to inventory, classify, and control all AI activity.

MCP Tool Discovery, Sanctioning, and Governance

AI Edge introduces MCP Tool Governance, enabling organizations to regain control over the MCP ecosystem.

Discover MCP tools accessed by agents in real time

Sanction approved tools through centralized policies

Block or restrict unsanctioned or risky integrations

Maintain an up-to-date enterprise MCP tool registry

This transforms MCP into a governed, policy-driven environment aligned with enterprise security standards.

From Protection to Enforcement: Built-in DLP for AI Workflows

Netzilo AI Edge embeds Data Loss Prevention (DLP) directly into AI interactions.

Detection of sensitive data exposure

Inline redaction of confidential information

Blocking of unauthorized data exfiltration

Enforcement of data handling policies across prompts, outputs, and tool calls

These controls protect enterprise data within autonomous AI workflows.

AI Detection and Response (AIDR)

At the core of AI Edge is AI Detection and Response (AIDR), a behavioral security layer designed for agentic AI environments.

Prompt injection and indirect manipulation

MCP tool poisoning and malicious behavior

Unauthorized capability or skill injection

Unknown AI-native attack patterns

This enables real-time detection, investigation, and response to AI threats.

Enabling Secure AI Adoption at Scale

"Shadow AI is the new Shadow IT — but far more dynamic and harder to control," said Egemen Tas, Co-founder and CEO of Netzilo. "Netzilo AI Edge gives enterprises the visibility to understand AI usage, the control to govern MCP tools, and the intelligence to detect and respond to AI-native threats — all in a single unified platform."

Netzilo AI Edge is available immediately for enterprises seeking secure, scalable deployment of AI technologies.

About Netzilo

Netzilo delivers next-generation AI security infrastructure designed for the era of autonomous agents. Its platform provides visibility, isolation, and governance across modern AI workloads, enabling organizations to adopt AI securely and responsibly.

SOURCE Netzilo INC