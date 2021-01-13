Neuberger Berman Announces Close Of Fourth Co-Investment Fund Above Target

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce NB Strategic Co-Investment Partners IV LP ("Fund IV") closed above its target on over $2.1 billion of commitments.

Fund IV will seek to build a diversified portfolio of direct co-investments in buyout and growth equity transactions alongside high quality private equity sponsors. The successful fundraise demonstrates the continued growth of Neuberger Berman's co-investment strategy, which has deployed over $11.5 billion into direct co-investment transactions since its inception in 2005.

Neuberger Berman's private equity platform and well-established relationships with best-in-class private equity managers provide access to attractive investment opportunities. Neuberger Berman manages over $90 billion1 of committed capital to private equity.

Fund IV is backed by a global investor base that includes public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices. Investors are represented across a broad geographic range including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

Fund IV will be deployed by a global team of over 50 investment professionals, including a senior team that has worked together for over a decade.

David Stonberg, Global Co-Head of the Co-Investment business at Neuberger Berman stated, "We are enormously grateful to our investors for their support and trust. Our experienced global investment team, differentiated sourcing, and execution capabilities allows Neuberger Berman to be a preferred partner in private equity."

David Morse, also Global Co-Head of the Co-Investment business at Neuberger Berman said, "We understand that the foundation of Neuberger's Co-Investment business is our close relationships with our global private equity sponsors. From our very first days, our model has been to be a highly responsive, value-added co-investor who exists to facilitate the execution of our GP partners' objectives while allowing them to execute on their singular vision for a given portfolio company."

1As of September 30, 2020. Represents aggregate committed capital since inception in 1987, including commitments in the process of documentation or finalization. Includes estimated allocations of dry powder for diversified portfolios consisting of primaries, secondaries, and co-investments. Therefore, amounts may vary depending on how mandates are invested over time.

