NEUBERGER BERMAN MUNICIPAL FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION AND EXTENSION OF PREFERRED SHARES' TERM

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.05417 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on October 15, 2024, has a record date of September 30, 2024, and has an ex-date of September 30, 2024. The Fund seeks to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Distributions of the Fund may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some stockholders.

The Fund also announced today that it has extended the term of its existing Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares") to December 14, 2029. The Fund's Preferred Shares previously had a term redemption date of December 15, 2024.

The Fund has not registered any Preferred Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, no Preferred Shares may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The holder of the Preferred Shares has a right to require the Fund to register the Preferred Shares under certain circumstances. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities.

The distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, realized capital gains, and return of capital. In the event the Fund distributes more than its net investment income during any yearly period, such distributions may also include realized gains and/or a return of capital. To the extent that a distribution includes a return of capital, the NAV per share may decline and an investor's cost basis of their shares will be reduced. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2024 will be made after the end of the year.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $481 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader's Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of June 30, 2024.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

