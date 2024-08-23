NEUBERGER BERMAN MUNICIPAL FUND INC. AND NEUBERGER BERMAN NEXT GENERATION CONNECTIVITY FUND INC. ANNOUNCE CERTIFIED RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETINGS

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH) and Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE: NBXG) announced today the final certified voting results of both funds' 2024 Annual Meetings of Stockholders (the "Annual Meetings") where a dissident stockholder had proposed a nominee.

For NBH, the holders of preferred stock re-elected Michael M. Knetter. The certified final results of the Annual Meetings confirm that the incumbent Board members of both funds will remain in place. The Annual Meetings reached quorum and were held on August 16, 2024.

The final voting results have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election and will be included in the funds' next annual report to stockholders.

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $481 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader's Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of June 30, 2024.

