NEUBERGER BERMAN PLACES FIRST IN PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS 2024 "BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT"

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is honored to be ranked first among companies with 1,000 employees or more in the 2024 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" survey by Pensions & Investments. This year marks the firm's 11th year finishing first or second in that category.

"This year, we celebrated our 85th anniversary as a firm, and the support of our clients has us, for the first time, surpassing $500 billion in AUM," said Heather Zuckerman, Chief of Staff at Neuberger Berman. "Our private ownership is a point of distinction and this year we've expanded our ownership ranks, opening eligibility to include vice presidents. Currently, about 30% of our employees own equity in the firm. We are also proud to have a 97% investment professional retention rate, which reflects how we invest in our people and the firm."

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 13th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 13th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2024 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth the remaining 80% of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $509 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader's Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of September 30, 2024.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

