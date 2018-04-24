Neuberger Berman Places Five Wealth Advisors on Barron's "Top 100 Financial Advisors" List

Barron's ranked Ms. Kroft, a managing director at Neuberger Berman with $1.7 billion in client assets, #88. She joined Neuberger Berman in 2005 as a wealth advisor and focuses on providing tailored solutions to the unique investment needs of ultra-high net worth clients, endowments, and foundations. Ms. Kroft has previously appeared on Barron's top 1,200 Financial Advisors list and is #9 on the 2017 Top Women Financial Advisors list. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

Mr. Finkel, a managing director at Neuberger Berman who joined the firm in 1990, returns to the Barron's ranking for the fourth year in a row, at #19. He leads a wealth advisory team that advises $3.1 billion in assets for high net worth individuals, closely held businesses, fiduciaries, and non-profit organizations. Mr. Finkel holds a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University, a JD from Fordham University, and an LLM in Tax from the New York University School of Law. In 2018 Barron's ranked him #6 in the state of New York.

Mr. Peterson, ranked #49 nationally by Barron's, is a managing director at Neuberger Berman advising on $1.8 billion in client assets. He joined the firm in 1992 as a wealth advisor and has been ranked by Barron's in the Top 100 for the fourth year in a row and is currently ranked #15 in the state of New York by Barron's in 2018. Mr. Peterson and his team specialize in designing customized investment solutions for high-net-worth families and non-profit clients. This holistic approach to wealth management has enabled them to develop a client base that now spans three generations. He holds a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.

Mr. Hahn returns to Barron's national ranking at #77 and placed #8 in the state of Illinois for 2018. A managing director at Neuberger Berman, he joined the firm in 1995 and now advises $1.7 billion in client assets. He and his team specialize in the design and implementation of comprehensive wealth management solutions for private clients. He holds a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University, and a master's in international business from the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland, which he attended as a Rotary International Scholar.

Mr. Szelc, a managing director at Neuberger Berman, is ranked #54 on the Barron's list. He advises on $1.8 billion in client assets, which include high-net-worth individuals. Mr. Szelc applies his investment banking background and global perspective to create bespoke investment strategies to help guide his clients through ever-changing investment landscapes. He holds a bachelor's degree from Lawrence Technological University and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Szelc was also ranked as the #1 financial advisor in Texas by Barron's in 2018, for the third year in a row.

"Our advisors represent five percent of this year's list, which is a testament to their commitment to clients and ability to offer an individually tailored solution in a complex investing environment," said Kenneth Rende, Head of Wealth Management at Neuberger Berman. "Holly, Seth, Bill, Rick, and Brian are excellent representatives for the level of client care our organization aims to maintain. I'm really happy for them all."

Barron's used a number of factors to determine the rankings including: assets under management, revenue generated for the advisors' firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices.

