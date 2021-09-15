Neurolens Names Pierre Bertrand Chief Executive Officer

"This journey began over nine years ago with a simple yet ambitious vision: to transform the vision industry by providing life-changing outcomes to patients," said Corley. "Today, we employ over 100 talented, dedicated people, serving almost 500 eyecare providers. I am proud of what we have accomplished, but this is only the beginning."

An accomplished senior executive with deep experience in the eye care space, Bertrand brings more than 20 years of marketing and strategic expertise to Neurolens. His leadership will help bolster the accelerated growth trajectory of the Neurolens organization as it looks to expand into new markets and market segments. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Bertrand will be responsible for development and execution of the overall strategic plan, and will manage all teams and operations.

"Pierre is a proven, experienced, high-caliber leader whose impact on our results and team in the past two years are unmistakable," said Corley. "We are at a critical moment in the history of our company, Pierre's visionary mindset and ability to spark the passion of our world class team will enable us to execute our ambitious organizational growth strategies and take advantage of the massive opportunities ahead."

Bertrand said, "I am honored and excited to lead Neurolens into its bright future. Neurolens couldn't be better positioned because of our incredible life-changing innovation—effectively addressing a large and growing unmet patient need—and the talented team that we are building. We are firing on all cylinders, just as our customers and their patients need us to."

In his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corley will assume board governance responsibilities, will oversee all external fundraising process, internal compensation practices, and employee succession planning. He will also provide insights and guidance to the overall strategic plan on behalf of the Board.

To learn more about Neurolens, please visit our website at https://www.neurolenses.com/.

About Neurolens

Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, Neurolens is unlocking a new dimension of vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide visual comfort for the nearly 65% of US adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

Media Contact

Deb Holliday

[email protected]

212.791.1440

SOURCE Neurolens