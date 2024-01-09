NeuroTrauma Sciences Appoints William Fricker, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer

David Lawrence Departs as CFO; Appointed to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company developing neuroprotective therapeutics for treating central nervous system (CNS) injuries including stroke and traumatic brain injury, today announced the appointment of William Fricker, CPA, MBA, to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this position, Mr. Fricker will assume responsibility for the oversight of NTS's financial strategy and operations.

David Lawrence has stepped down from the full-time CFO position at NeuroTrauma Sciences. He will remain as a consultant and has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Fricker brings to NTS more than 25 years of financial expertise across industries, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, most recently as Chief Financial Officer for Eleison Pharmaceuticals and NeuroRx. In addition, he served as Vice President, Finance & Principal Accounting Officer for Immunomedics, where he supported the transition from a clinical-stage organization to a fully commercial biopharmaceutical company through its acquisition by Gilead in 2020. There he also managed over $600 million in equity raises. Earlier in his career, he held finance and accounting positions at Johnson & Johnson Corporation and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, as well as Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Fricker holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Penn State University and a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

"NTS is developing neuroprotective compounds in the critically underserved areas of stroke and traumatic brain injury, and I am honored to join the company and leverage my expertise to contribute to its success," said Mr. Fricker. "I look forward to partnering with the team to execute on its strategy and help realize the potential of investigational drug NTS-104."

"Throughout Bill's significant industry tenure, he has improved financial discipline and supported the finance and operational functions of companies at all stages," said Carl Long, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team at an important time in the company's growth."

Mr. Long continued, "We also thank Dave Lawrence for his contributions to NTS, for his strategic leadership and integrity in the financial management of the company, and we look forward to continue working with him in another capacity."

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company advancing its mission to develop neuroprotective therapies for treating CNS injuries, including ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Acquired brain injuries remain areas of high unmet need with limited therapeutic options to alleviate the cognitive, functional, and neurobehavioral effects for millions of patients worldwide. By leveraging insights into the biology of acquired brain injury, NTS is advancing a pipeline of candidates targeting ischemic stroke and TBI. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

Contacts:

NeuroTrauma Sciences

William Fricker, CPA, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

M: 215-622-7875

[email protected]

SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo

M: 201-923-2049

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC