NeuroTrauma Sciences Commences First-in-Human Dosing in the US of Investigational Neuroprotective Drug NTS-104

News provided by

NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Phase 1 safety study of NTS-104 is initiated in healthy volunteers
  • Compound is being developed for stroke and other Central Nervous System (CNS) injuries

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company developing neuroprotective therapeutics for treating patients with stroke and other CNS injuries, today announced that it has commenced dosing in a Phase 1 study of its investigational drug NTS-104, in healthy volunteers.

The single-dose, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 1 single-center dose-escalation study will assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of intravenous NTS-104 in healthy US participants. The study is expected to enroll a total of 32 participants across four cohorts. For more information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov. (NCT05547438)

"First-in-human dosing of our novel drug, NTS-104, is an important achievement for NTS," said Carl Long, Chief Executive Officer. "NTS-104 represents a compelling approach to neuroprotection with the objective of improving neurologic recovery and function in millions of patients worldwide. Our principal developmental focus is in stroke, where there are few effective treatments and a tremendous unmet need. Additionally, NTS's extensive preclinical study program demonstrates NTS-104's potential to treat multiple forms of brain injury."

About NTS-104

NTS-104 is a novel, water-soluble neurosteroid prodrug that, when delivered intravenously, is converted in the bloodstream to NTS-105, the active neurosteroid. NTS-105 rapidly enters the brain at concentrations sufficient to modulate key target receptors, protecting neurons from inflammation, edema, and programmed cell death. NTS-104 has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical brain injury models validated at independent laboratories. NeuroTrauma Sciences plans to conduct a Phase 2 study of NTS-104 in acute ischemic stroke.

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company advancing its mission to develop neuroprotective therapies for treating patients with stroke and other CNS injuries. By leveraging insights into the biology of CNS injury, NTS is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting ischemic stroke and CNS injuries. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com

Contacts:
NeuroTrauma Sciences
David Lawrence
Chief Financial Officer
M: 845-548-6311
[email protected]

SMP Communications
Susan Pietropaolo
M: 201-923-2049
[email protected]

SOURCE NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.