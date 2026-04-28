Neusoft and AISpeech Forge In-depth Partnership to Jointly Build a Global AI Mobility Ecosystem

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto China 2026, Neusoft Corporation (SSE:600718) and AISpeech signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to jointly develop an AI-powered mobility companion featuring natural conversation and proactive intelligence for the global market, by integrating AISpeech's cutting-edge AI voice interaction technologies into Neusoft's newly launched OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution 7.0.

In the "AI-native" era, large language models (LLMs) are redefining in-vehicle interaction paradigms. Traditional models, which rely on explicit instructions and single-round interactions, are no longer sufficient for today's increasingly complex mobility needs. Modern in-vehicle interaction requires proactive understanding, contextual prediction, and cross-scenario decision-making coordination. Natural voice interaction with seamless conversational flow and long-term contextual memory has emerged as a critical innovation for enhancing user experience.

AISpeech is a leading conversational AI platform company in China that has independently developed a full-link intelligent voice interaction technology and a "1+N" distributed AI agent system. Neusoft OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution 7.0 pioneers vehicle-level AI mobility capabilities, with its core module One Mate (AI Mobility Companion) enabling cross-agent collaboration and contextual prediction.

This cooperation focuses on AI voice and LLMs to address key challenges in natural human-vehicle interaction and proactive service delivery. By integrating AISpeech's self-developed conversational LLMs, high-precision voice recognition, and speech synthesis technologies, Neusoft will significantly enhance One Mate's semantic understanding, multi-round interactions, and emotional expression in complex scenarios, enabling a seamless closed loop from perception and understanding to decision-making and responses.

This enables more natural, conversational interactions between users and vehicles while empowering the system to proactively recommend cross-scenario services based on contextual memory. For example, it can pre-plan trips, suggest music, or adjust the cabin settings according to schedules, preferences, traffic, and even emotional states.

From the beginning, Neusoft OneCoreGo® 7.0 was designed for global markets, offering flexible multilingual and ecosystem adaptability. AISpeech has proven expertise in global language support, delivering full-link coverage for over 40 languages. Together, the partners will tackle challenges faced by automakers in the era of AI-driven globalization, providing cutting-edge technological support for their overseas expansion.

Mr. Rong Xinjie, Chairman and CEO of Neusoft Corporation, stated, "AI integration and globalization represent the key trends of the intelligent automotive industry. Through this in-depth cooperation with AISpeech, we will leverage open platforms to integrate ecosystem partners' capabilities, empowering clients to build core competitiveness in the global race for intelligence."

Gao Shixing, Chairman and CEO of AISpeech, added, "Relying on LLMs, distributed AI agents, and multilingual expertise, we will collaborate deeply with Neusoft OneCoreGo® 7.0 to deliver a more natural, proactive, and user-centric global mobility experience, driving the intelligent transformation of the automotive industry worldwide."

Looking ahead, Neusoft will leverage OneCoreGo® 7.0 as its core open platform to drive deeper technological integration and scenario-driven collaborative innovation with AISpeech and other ecosystem partners. This initiative will evolve LLMs from merely "usable" to truly "user-friendly and beloved", fostering a more human-centric and proactive AI mobility ecosystem and empowering global automakers to gain a competitive edge in the era of intelligent transformation and global expansion.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation