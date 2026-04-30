Neusoft Smart Go and Tencent Cloud Forge Strategic Partnership to Build a New AI-Powered Intelligent Cockpit Ecosystem

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto China 2026, Neusoft Smart Go, a subsidiary of Neusoft Corporation (SSE:600718), officially announced its strategic upgrade. The company now aims to become a global leading provider in full-domain upper-body electronics solutions for intelligent vehicles. At the same time, Neusoft Smart Go and Tencent Cloud announced a strategic partnership. Aligning with "AI-defined vehicles" trend, the two parties will focus on key areas such as intelligent cockpits, on-device AI large model applications, ecosystem content integration, in-vehicle cybersecurity, and cloud services. By integrating their technologies and resources, they will engage in in-depth collaboration to develop AI-powered intelligent cockpit products and solutions that offer enhanced interactivity and emotional experiences, accelerating the intelligent transformation of entire vehicles.

The integration of AI large models and ecosystems into vehicles is essentially a full-chain systematic project covering hardware-software architecture adaptation, data processing, compliance assurance, and real-time response. Currently, automakers face challenges such as high in-house R&D expenses, ecosystem integration hurdles, and a lack of differentiated user experiences. They urgently require full-domain solutions that seamlessly integrate hardware and software, offer comprehensive ecosystem coverage, and enable rapid mass production to meet users' core demands for multi-modal interaction, full-scenario services, and continuous OTA updates.

As a leading cloud service provider in China, Tencent Cloud has core strengths in on-device large models, in-vehicle ecosystems and applications, cloud services, and data compliance assurance. It also offers a full-chain app ecosystem spanning social media, music, maps, and more. In this partnership, the two parties will take Neusoft Smart Go's next-gen intelligent cockpit system as the core platform, deeply integrating Tencent Cloud's on-device large models to jointly develop a benchmark AI-powered intelligent cockpit featuring natural conversations, proactive interactions, and highly emotional, smooth experiences. Furthermore, they will fully integrate a wide range of ecosystem apps, enabling seamless transitions between mobile phones and in-vehicle systems across all scenarios.

At present, Neusoft Smart Go has established a product matrix covering a full range of in-vehicle electronics solutions, including central computing platforms, cockpit-driving-parking integration, intelligent cockpits, intelligent communications, intelligent audio systems, and zonal control units. Through a dual-track strategy of high-end cutting-edge solutions and mature standardized products, it can flexibly meet the mass production needs of vehicle models across different regions and price segments worldwide. Leveraging Tencent's intelligent driving cloud, data compliance, OTA technical support, and AI platform services, the two parties will provide stable, secure, and intelligent hardware-software integrated solutions tailored to the diverse needs of global automakers, comprehensively assisting them in achieving intelligent and AI-driven upgrades for entire vehicles.

Jian Guodong, Senior Vice President of Neusoft and CEO of Neusoft Smart Go, said, "The integration of AI large models and full-scenario ecosystems represents an inevitable trend and a shared vision for both Neusoft Smart Go and Tencent Intelligent Mobility. Leveraging Neusoft Smart Go's technical expertise in the full domain of upper-body electronics and Tencent's leading solutions in AI large models and full-chain ecosystems, the two parties will collaborate to provide global automakers with truly mass-producible and evolvable AI-powered intelligent cockpit solutions."

Zhong Xuedan, Vice President and Head of Tencent Intelligent Mobility, said, "We share complementary strengths and similar philosophies with Neusoft Smart Go, laying a solid foundation for cooperation. Both parties will further deepen cooperation in AI-powered intelligent cockpits, jointly exploring proactive interactions and emotional services powered by large models, transforming the cockpit into a smarter companion that better understands users."

The deep integration of on-device AI large models and full-scenario ecosystems is reshaping the value boundaries and user experiences of intelligent cockpits. The automotive industry needs to accelerate innovation and mass production, achieving a balance between advanced technologies and cost-effectiveness. Neusoft Smart Go will focus on enhancing its systematic integration, software-hardware synergy, and global delivery capabilities. Through collaboration with more ecosystem partners, it will provide sustained momentum for the intelligent transformation of the automotive industry.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation