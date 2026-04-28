Neusoft and HERE Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Forge an AI-Powered, One-Stop Intelligent Mobility Solution

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Auto China 2026, Neusoft Corporation (SSE:600718) and HERE Technologies signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their strategic cooperation. The two parties announced to establish in-depth partnership and regard each other as Strategic Preferred Partners. By integrating Neusoft's global navigation and mobility product solutions and worldwide deployment expertise with HERE's world-leading map data and location services, they aim to provide global automakers with an AI-driven, one-stop intelligent mobility solution.

As automakers accelerate their global expansion, challenges such as inadequate map data coverage, limited local services, fragmented payment systems, compliance disparities, disjointed app ecosystems, and differences in consumer behavior and cultural preferences have emerged as unavoidable hurdles in their overseas expansion.

At the exhibition, Neusoft launched its OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution 7.0, an AI-powered and globalization-centric platform that integrates eight sub-products and services into a single, robust system with comprehensive capabilities. HERE, a global leader in map data services, has strong market penetration and industry recognition in in-vehicle navigation. By leveraging deep insights into automakers and end-users, both parties are expanding their collaboration through the strategic integration of core technologies and resources.

Under the agreement, both parties will deepen the integration of core products within the OneCoreGo® In-vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution. Guided by an open and win-win philosophy, they will jointly develop an integrated ecosystem solution with "navigation engine + global maps + AR interaction + intelligent cockpit." By advancing technical pre-integration and standardized adaptation, they aim to shorten project timelines for global automakers, enabling cost optimization, revenue growth, and market expansion.

Furthermore, focusing on cutting-edge trends in global intelligent mobility, the two parties will pursue multi-scenario, forward-looking technical collaborations in core areas such as high-definition maps, advanced intelligent driving, AI-powered intelligent interaction, and deep sensor-map data fusion. By exploring the establishment of a "Joint Innovation Lab" and conducting joint development on innovative research topics, they will streamline the value chain from forward-looking research to large-scale commercial deployment, accelerating the industrialization and scenario-based implementation of AI capabilities, fostering an open, advanced, and sustainable future ecosystem for intelligent mobility.

Guan Xin, Vice President of Neusoft and General Manager of Neusoft Automotive Innovative Solutions Division, stated, "Neusoft and HERE have a longstanding partnership. This agreement will not only leverage our complementary strengths to create a globally applicable, locally adaptable, and AI-empowered intelligent mobility solution but also offer automakers a more competitive edge, jointly driving the upgrade of the global intelligent mobility ecosystem."

Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies, said: "Building on a long‑standing, trusted partnership, HERE and Neusoft are combining location intelligence, AI, and automotive software expertise to deliver smarter, safer, and future‑ready mobility at global scale."

Neusoft and HERE initiated their collaboration in 2017, with their first joint project launching in 2018. From technological synergy to ecosystem co-creation, and from product integration to collaborative innovation, Neusoft and HERE are adopting an open, win-win approach to provide global automakers with a rapidly implementable path toward intelligent and globalized mobility. Looking ahead, Neusoft will continue to partner with automakers and ecosystem partners to steer toward an AI-defined era of seamless global intelligent mobility.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation