Neusoft Obtains ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management System Certification

News provided by

Neusoft Corporation

15 Sep, 2023, 05:54 ET

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718) has officially obtained the ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management System certification. Following the A-SPICE (V3.1) CL3 evaluation, TISAX AL3 certification, and dual certification of ISO 26262 management system and product, Neusoft has once again been recognized by international standard. It continues to enhance Neusoft's leading advantages in software design and development, product R&D and mass production, information security, risk assessment and control, etc.

ISO/SAE 21434, jointly developed by ISO and SAE, is the world's first international standard for cybersecurity management in the automotive industry. This standard specifies the engineering requirements for cybersecurity risk management and various stages of the product lifecycle, and aims to ensure the security of intelligent connected vehicles through the enforced implementation of cybersecurity processes.

As a core partner for innovation in the era of software-defined vehicles, Neusoft has been focusing on the R&D and innovation of automotive electronics technology and products, and placing a strong emphasis on the construction of automotive cybersecurity systems. From product development to organizational management, Neusoft has established a comprehensive set of automotive cybersecurity management processes, covering the entire lifecycle of security for intelligent connected vehicles. In the future, Neusoft will build a more robust cybersecurity defense system for global partners in the intelligent automotive industry chain.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation

Also from this source

Neusoft and HERE Join Hands to Provide More Competitive Global Navigation Solutions

Neusoft obtient le plus haut niveau de la certification ISO 26262 en gestion fonctionnelle de la sécurité

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.