Neusoft Obtains ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management System Certification

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718) has officially obtained the ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management System certification. Following the A-SPICE (V3.1) CL3 evaluation, TISAX AL3 certification, and dual certification of ISO 26262 management system and product, Neusoft has once again been recognized by international standard. It continues to enhance Neusoft's leading advantages in software design and development, product R&D and mass production, information security, risk assessment and control, etc.

ISO/SAE 21434, jointly developed by ISO and SAE, is the world's first international standard for cybersecurity management in the automotive industry. This standard specifies the engineering requirements for cybersecurity risk management and various stages of the product lifecycle, and aims to ensure the security of intelligent connected vehicles through the enforced implementation of cybersecurity processes.

As a core partner for innovation in the era of software-defined vehicles, Neusoft has been focusing on the R&D and innovation of automotive electronics technology and products, and placing a strong emphasis on the construction of automotive cybersecurity systems. From product development to organizational management, Neusoft has established a comprehensive set of automotive cybersecurity management processes, covering the entire lifecycle of security for intelligent connected vehicles. In the future, Neusoft will build a more robust cybersecurity defense system for global partners in the intelligent automotive industry chain.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation